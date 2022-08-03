ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

‘60 Days In’ films inside Henry County Jail

By Jamarlo Phillips
CBS 46
 2 days ago
CBS 46

Marietta fugitive wanted for murder captured in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Donald Bannister was arrested after being wanted for murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act in Cobb County. Members of the South Metro...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

DeKalb County courthouse ordered to evacuate

WSB has learned that the DeKalb County courthouse is being evacuated. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. WSB’s NewsChopper 2 is heading to scene. We have calls into several emergency agencies to learn why the courthouse is being evacuated....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Cop reassigned again after outcry

5:35 p.m.: Writethrough; ADDS photos, Monteria Robinson comments. 3:26 p.m.: EDITS throughout for flow; UPDATES with press conference details. Family and supporters of an East Point man shot dead during a U.S. Marshals raid in 2016 are demanding to know why a Clayton County Police officer serving on the task force still works in law enforcement.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot

ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
DULUTH, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
SAVANNAH, GA
41nbc.com

2 teens arrested in deadly Macon car wash shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens in connection to a June deadly shooting. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the death investigation of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say on June 14, 2022, Crowell was shot at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue. Crowell later died at Atrium Health Navicent, the morning of July 13, 2022.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
CBS 46

Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County

New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence. Clayton Co. Schools implement new safety, security policies for new school year. Clayton Co. Schools implement new safety, security policies for new school year. Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park. Updated: 17 hours ago. Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

