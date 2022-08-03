‘60 Days In’ films inside Henry County Jail

Read on www.cbs46.com
CBS 46
Marietta fugitive wanted for murder captured in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Donald Bannister was arrested after being wanted for murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act in Cobb County. Members of the South Metro...
DeKalb County courthouse ordered to evacuate
WSB has learned that the DeKalb County courthouse is being evacuated. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. WSB’s NewsChopper 2 is heading to scene. We have calls into several emergency agencies to learn why the courthouse is being evacuated....
claytoncrescent.org
Cop reassigned again after outcry
5:35 p.m.: Writethrough; ADDS photos, Monteria Robinson comments. 3:26 p.m.: EDITS throughout for flow; UPDATES with press conference details. Family and supporters of an East Point man shot dead during a U.S. Marshals raid in 2016 are demanding to know why a Clayton County Police officer serving on the task force still works in law enforcement.
Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
CBS 46
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office urges ‘safety’ for students, drivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School safety officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have made a desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has...
WYFF4.com
Blood on shirt leads to bodies of 2 women, man shot by deputies, GBI says
BUFORD, Ga. — Two women were found dead and another man was shot and killed by deputies after a relative requested a welfare check, officials said. The welfare check was requested Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive, in Hall County, according to Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI: Two Georgia correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into jail
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates. According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have […]
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
41nbc.com
2 teens arrested in deadly Macon car wash shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens in connection to a June deadly shooting. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the death investigation of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say on June 14, 2022, Crowell was shot at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue. Crowell later died at Atrium Health Navicent, the morning of July 13, 2022.
41nbc.com
Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
CBS 46
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses. Carr says that...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence. Clayton Co. Schools implement new safety, security policies for new school year. Clayton Co. Schools implement new safety, security policies for new school year. Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park. Updated: 17 hours ago. Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park.
