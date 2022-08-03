See the Michigan tennis stars competing in the 2022 USTA Boys Nationals

Read on www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MLive.com
GR Sports Hall of Fame wants votes for top male athlete, favorite event
The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating its 50th year as the steward of sports history in West Michigan in 2022. GRSHOF officials are asking the public to participate in the celebration. The GRSHOF’s website have posted a pair of questions for area sports enthusiasts, asking readers to...
MLive.com
Starting QB emerging as WMU football kicks off 2022 fall camp
KALAMAZOO, MI – After losing its starting quarterback and virtually all pass catchers from the 2021 season, there is a lot of uncertainty as to what Western Michigan’s offense will look like under first-year coordinator Jeff Thorne. And with that uncertainty comes skepticism about how the Broncos will...
MLive.com
Big Ten, ACC transfers add talent, experience to WMU football WR room
KALAMAZOO, MI – After a breakout sophomore season in 2021, Corey Crooms is poised to become the latest star in a long line of talented Western Michigan wide receivers. But the 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior was the Broncos’ only returning wideout with a college catch heading into fall camp, and when factoring in a new quarterback guiding WMU’s offense, the lack of experience in the passing game was concerning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
MLive.com
Former Western Michigan football prized OL recruit no longer with team
KALAMAZOO, MI – The top-rated prospect from Western Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class is no longer on the team heading into the upcoming season. Head coach Tim Lester confirmed Thursday that offensive tackle Brandon Honorable is no longer with the Broncos, citing academic reasons for the highly touted recruit’s departure.
Sullivan Field scoreboard finds a new home
The former Sullivan Field scoreboard has found a new home at a Grand Rapids brewery.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
RELATED PEOPLE
michigan.gov
Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
MLive.com
Caledonia returns potent backfield from 2021’s 10-2 team
Caledonia featured one of its most explosive offenses in program history a year ago. The Fighting Scots averaged nearly 33 points a game during a 10-2 season. Caledonia finished with 395 points, which was second most only to the Fighting Scots’ 2005 state championship winning team that scored 494.
MLive.com
Weight room work paying dividends for Loy Norrix football heading into 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – When Lorenzo Robertson accepted the Kalamazoo Loy Norrix head football coach position in May 2021, he was more concerned with learning his players names than setting up an offseason weight lifting program. This time around, Robertson has had more than three months to prepare for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Rockford football opens versus opponent it hasn’t played in 37 years
Take a quick look at the Rockford football team’s 2022 schedule and an unfamiliar opponent is found at the top of the list. The Rams will open Aug. 26 at home against East Grand Rapids, and it has been nearly four decades since the two squads have clashed. It will mark the first time since 1985 that they have played, and the game is bringing added excitement to the season’s start.
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
This Michigan City Is Nicknamed “Pancake Town” After Helping 200 People Not Starve To Death
Being born in Michigan and spending the majority of my life here, I love finding out new things about the Mitten state. Recently I learned about a town in Michigan that earned the nickname "Pancake Town" after what happened back in 1937. This is how Glenn Earned The Nickname "Pancake...
MLive.com
West Catholic 2022: Falcons have new coach, one of state’s top running backs
Grand Rapids West Catholic football 2022 — West Catholic won its most recent state football championship in 2017. That’s a drought as far as first-year Falcons coach Landon Grove is concerned. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
WWMT
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
Ready to go ‘Running Up That Hill’ Michigan-style? Try these 10 dune, stair climbs
Ever since “Stranger Things” put Kate Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, we’ve been thinking about some of our favorite places to get our cardio fix along Lake Michigan. The gorgeous sand dunes that hug the edge of Lake Michigan not...
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
Comments / 0