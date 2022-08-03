ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Crawford County to dole out $6.1 million to area organizations

By Alex Gladden, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
Crawford County officials plan to allot $6.1 million of COVID-19 relief money to organizations within the county.

The county has already given away $6 million of its first round of COVID-19 relief funds under the American Rescue Plan, said Mark Shaffer, the chairman of the Crawford County American Rescue Plan committee.

People used that money partially for updating election systems and software. Coroner Pam Wells purchased a new vehicle for the department under the COVID-19 funds. The money also went toward developing the 911 center. In the assessor's office, officials put up protective screens to keep employees safe. The relief money was also used to make updates to the circuit court, said Beverly Pyle, the county treasurer.

This second round of money will similarly go toward organizations to help the county. To be considered, the organizations must first apply for the money on the Crawford County website.

The county's American Rescue Plan committee will have to approve the project. The committee last met July 26 and approved several projects for consideration.

“No monies have actually gone out yet," Shaffer said about this round of money.

After the American Rescue Plan committee approves the use of the funds, the organizations must seek approval from the county budgets committee. Following that, the Crawford County Quorum Court must vote in favor of giving the money to each group.

“Once it passes the quorum court it’s a done deal," Shaffer said.

As of now, people can still apply to get the money. The committee is prioritizing the applications by when the committee received them.

“Once the money is gone it’s gone," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said County Judge Dennis Gilstrap and Pyle have worked tirelessly to fill out and turn in the proper paperwork to allow the American Rescue Plan money to disperse.

Alex Gladden is a University of Arkansas graduate. She previously reported for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Jonesboro Sun before joining the Times Record. She can be contacted at agladden@swtimes.com.

