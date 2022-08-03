ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Days of Our Lives' Moving to Peacock in Shocking Move From NBC

By Daniel S. Levine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
