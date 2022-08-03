'Days of Our Lives' Moving to Peacock in Shocking Move From NBC

Read on popculture.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC After 57 Years
For decades, cable and network television reigned supreme in the entertainment sphere. One channel became twenty seemingly overnight. And eventually, there were thousands of channels available to those willing to purchase a premium cable package. As time went on, however, regular TV became obsolete. Enter streaming services, which offered users...
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Surprising Move to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' will say goodbye to NBC and hello to Peacock with its upcoming move this fall.
‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Cast: The Newcomers and Fan-Favorites From Seasons 1 and 2
The 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' cast introduced new characters and brought back some fan-favorites. Here's who showed up in seasons 1 and 2.
‘Days of Our Lives’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Starting in September
Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to network television. After more than 57 years since the long-running soap opera premiered on NBC, it’s officially making its move to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, Peacock. The streaming service, which has several payment tiers, will only make the show available to users paying $4.99 for the Premium tier or $9.99 for the Premium Plus tier, as reported by Nexstar.
