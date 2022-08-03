ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3Suy_0h3m3alO00

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Elon Musk, who are suing each other over the world's richest person's effort to exit their $44 billion merger, couldn't even agree on how much to tell the public about their dispute.

The presiding judge, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, ruled on Wednesday that Musk's countersuit shall be made public by the afternoon of Aug. 5, two days later than Musk wanted.

Musk's countersuit may be released as soon as Thursday, according to a person familiar with but not authorized to discuss the case.

McCormick ruled after San Francisco-based Twitter accused Musk of trying to release his 163-page countersuit on Wednesday without giving it a chance to redact, or black out, confidential information about the company.

Hours later, Musk's lawyers shot back, accusing Twitter of trying to bury "the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed" and undermine the public's First Amendment constitutional right to know what both sides are arguing about.

Twitter had received a copy of the countersuit on July 29, and said court rules allowed it five business days to work on redactions. Musk said three business days were enough.

The dispute highlights the acrimony between Twitter and Musk, who is also chief executive of the electric car company Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, but sought to back out on July 8 without paying a $1 billion breakup fee, citing Twitter's failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.

Twitter sued him four days later, accusing him of sabotaging the merger because it no longer served his interests, and demanding he complete the merger.

An Oct. 17 trial is scheduled. Twitter has this week issued dozens of subpoenas to banks, investors and law firms that backed Musk's bid, while Musk issued subpoenas to Twitter's advisers at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech.

Twitter shares closed up 2 cents at $41.00 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Greg Roumeliotis and Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Austonia

Elon Musk reportedly living in this Westlake mansion with new twins and their mother

Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Acrimony#Business Industry#Delaware Chancery Court#First Amendment
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Reuters

534K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy