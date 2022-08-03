ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identify four people killed in Boulder County plane crash

The Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the four people who were killed when a plane crashed near Lefthand Canyon Drive last month.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the four people who were killed when a plane crashed near Lefthand Canyon Drive last month.

The victims were Steven Chase, 32, Sandra Kirby, 48, Amanda Kirby, 13, and Ian Kirby, 17.

Their cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the coroner's office.

The plane departed from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield just before 9:40 a.m. July 17 and within minutes crashed into mountainous terrain in the 1000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw the aircraft flying over the crash site before the right wing rose suddenly and "the airplane pitched nose down and 'corkscrewed out of view,'" according to the report.

The crash sparked a wildfire and forced residents to evacuate. Authorities lifted the evacuation orders a short time later.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

