ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Should The Miami Heat Sign Montrezl Harrell?

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwvP5_0h3m3VId00

Former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Should the Miami Heat take a gamble on the big man?

Once a dominant force off-the-bench earlier in his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Montrezl Harrell has bounced around quite a bit since leaving the Clippers in 2020.

He spent the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and then Harrell was traded to the Washington Wizards in the massive 2021 offseason deal that brought All-Star Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. The veteran big man was then dealt again during the 2021-22 season from the Washington Wizards to the Charlotte Hornets.

Now an unrestricted free agent, no teams have really shown a lot of interest in pursuing Montrezl Harrell this offseason. Maybe his asking price was initially a little bit too high for many teams to want to gamble on him, but now some teams have backed off completely due to Harrell being charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds) this offseason.

While he was supposed to appear in court on July 13, the hearing was continued to August 10, likely meaning that teams around the league who could still use some frontcourt depth will wait to see what happens with Harrell in court before possibly pursuing him.

Not many teams around the league are looking to add another center and very few teams actually have guaranteed roster spots left at this point in the offseason, but the Miami Heat are an interesting team to keep an eye on in regards to Montrezl Harrell.

The Heat currently sit at 12 guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season and they also have Haywood Highsmith on a partially-guaranteed contract. Jamaree Bouyea, Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson have all signed non-guaranteed training camp deals with Miami and both Darius Days and Marcus Garrett have signed two-way contracts with the team.

Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven make up the Heat’s frontcourt right now, but their lack of depth at the power forward position with the departure of P.J. Tucker is slightly concerning.

Having the ability to play either the power forward or center positions, Montrezl Harrell could be a very interesting fit for the Miami Heat to explore ahead of training camp, especially if he is willing to take a minimum-like contract.

Playing in 46 games with the Wizards and 26 games with the Hornets this past season, Harrell averaged a combined 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 64.5% from the floor.

Harrell’s physicality is something that would match the Heat’s style of play defensively and he is another strong rebounding presence the team could add alongside Adebayo. This team could definitely improve in terms of rebounding as well, as they ranked 22nd in the league in that category a season ago.

Miami still has some roster spots to play around with this offseason and should his off-the-court issue be resolved, Harrell could be a very valuable addition for this team that is contending near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Laker Robert Horry gives honest opinion on Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal

Shareef O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and this comes with a lot of pressure to live up to the legendary status of his father's career. Coming into college, Shareef had a lot of hype around him. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 32 prospect in 2018, according to ESPN's Top 100 rankings. He initially signed with UCLA. Unfortunately, things would quickly go awry from there. Limited playing time, health concern leading to him undergoing open-heart surgery led O'Neal to transfer to his father's alma mater, LSU.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Haywood Highsmith
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#The Charlotte Hornets
FanSided

Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason

In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy