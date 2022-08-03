Darvin Ham will have the power to bench Russell Westbrook if he stays with Lakers, per report

Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LABryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Carmelo Anthony commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Both players played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
The Daily South
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade
On the anniversary of birth of the NBA, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
thecomeback.com
College basketball’s biggest star suffers heartbreaking season-ending injury
Women’s college basketball will be without its biggest star this season as former unanimous national player of the pear Paige Bueckers of the Connecticut Huskies has been ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL in a pickup game on Monday. Bueckers arrived at UConn as...
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Led The Lakers In Almost Every Stat Category Last Season, But Fans Still Hate And Disrespect His Value On The Team
Russell Westbrook is coming off the worst season of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Lakers controversially gave up a lot of their team's depth to acquire him in 2021, the team was hopeful that the former MVP would be able to fit in the Lakers system alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are signing Ish Wainwright to a two-way contract.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
Yardbarker
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
Tony Snell still remains a free agent on August 4. The NBA veteran has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
VIRAL VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo And Harrison Barnes Playing Pick-Up
Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) were all playing pick-up basketball.
NBA, WNBA Release Statement Following Brittney Griner Sentencing
Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison Thursday.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Comments / 0