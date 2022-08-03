Zaxby's restaurant on Youree Drive in Shreveport has closed down. What you need to know

Are you dreaming of some crispy, flavor-filled french fries and tangy Zaxby's sauce? Well if you were looking to visit the Youree Drive location you will be out of luck.

Plastered on the double door reads a sign that states "Closed for Relocation. Please visit us at Zaxby's Mansfield Rd and Market Street!"

The restaurant, at 7320 Youree Drive, had chairs on top of tables and a crew working to remove the letters from the sign Wednesday morning.

The address for the relocation is 9619 Mansfield Road. It is merging with one of two Zaxby's locations in Shreveport; the other is on North Market Street.

