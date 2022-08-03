ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Zaxby's restaurant on Youree Drive in Shreveport has closed down. What you need to know

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago

Are you dreaming of some crispy, flavor-filled french fries and tangy Zaxby's sauce? Well if you were looking to visit the Youree Drive location you will be out of luck.

Plastered on the double door reads a sign that states "Closed for Relocation. Please visit us at Zaxby's Mansfield Rd and Market Street!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJWSe_0h3m3Qt000

The restaurant, at 7320 Youree Drive, had chairs on top of tables and a crew working to remove the letters from the sign Wednesday morning.

The address for the relocation is 9619 Mansfield Road. It is merging with one of two Zaxby's locations in Shreveport; the other is on North Market Street.

Anniversary: Bossier Chamber, mayor celebrates the 25th anniversary of a local, family-owned business

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Zaxby's restaurant on Youree Drive in Shreveport has closed down. What you need to know

