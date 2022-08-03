Need a place to stay cool? Framingham, Marlborough announce options

At least two MetroWest communities announced they have opened cooling centers in response to the latest heat wave, which is starting Thursday is expected to result in daytime temperatures reaching the mid-90s and even higher.

In Framingham, the city opened its three designated cooling centers on Wednesday, with the expectation they will remain open through Saturday.

The three cooling centers and their hours are:

Framingham Public Library Main Branch, 49 Lexington St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Framingham Public Library McAuliffe Branch, 746 Water St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Callahan Senior Center, 535 Union Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

All cooling centers will offer water and air conditioning and "other amenities," city officials said. All city residents are welcome during designated hours.

Framingham officials also pointed to the Natick Mall as a place to keep cool. The mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In Marlborough, the Marlborough Senior Center will be open as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Milford had not announced any specific cooling centers, but the Milford Town Library offers air conditioning during daytime hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents are reminded that the pool at Fino Field is closed this summer for renovations.

Meteorologists are forecasting mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures reaching 97 degrees in MetroWest and Greater Milford.

Friday offers a chance of thunderstorms with a high of 95.

