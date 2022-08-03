ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Three things to look for from Kansas State football's defense during preseason camp

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas State took to the field for its first preseason football practice Wednesday with high hopes for a breakthrough year.

The Wildcats are looking to take a step forward in the fourth year under head coach Chris Klieman after finishing at 8-5, tying for fifth in the Big 12 with a 4-5 record, and wrapping it up with a convincing 42-20 Texas Bowl victory over LSU.

Just how successful they are will depend largely on a defense that returns seven starters, but more importantly now has a full year of experience since switching from a four-man to a three-man front last season.

Here are three things to watch for on defense in the coming month before the Wildcats open their season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3.

What new wrinkles does the defense have in store?

The Wildcats unveiled its 3-3-5 defense to great success in last year's season opener and went all in after originally planning to alternate with the traditional four-down look.

But after struggling in consecutive losses against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State to open conference play, they simplified their schemes and went back to the basics with the thinking that they had thrown too much at the defense in a short time.

The Wildcats promptly reeled off four straight victories and the defense was solid the rest of the season, but Klieman and coordinator Joe Klanderman said they hope to add some new wrinkles in year two.

"This will be our first season of now wavering to think, are we going to go to a four down, but we're staying with a three down, so it gave us the opportunity in the offseason to do some professional development with our staff," Klieman said. "To go to different places that are running some three down.

"We were pretty vanilla, we thought, last year with our three down, and we probably need to be a little more aggressive and add a few more wrinkles."

In what could be a key move, Missouri graduate transfer Shawn Robinson moved from safety to the hybrid Sam linebacker position during the spring. Reggie Stubblefield, another grad transfer, ended up in that spot last year, but Robinson is perhaps better suited physically for the job at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

"I think he fits well at linebacker," middle linebacker Daniel Green said of Robinson. "Sam is a perfect spot for a guy like him.

"We're looking for bodies like his and he fits well in what we're trying to do. He's good at coverage and he's actually a really good pass rusher and that's what we're looking for at the Sam position. He fits all those categories."

What can the defense expect from a healthy Khalid Duke?

Duke, a 6-4, 246-pound junior, was on his way to a breakout season before he was lost for the year after tearing his ACL in the third game of the season. He recorded sacks in each of the first two games and was considered the team's top pass rusher before the emergence of all-Big 12 end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

A healthy Duke, combined with returning ends Anudike-Uzomah and Nate Matlack, could give the Wildcats their most formidable trio of pass rushers in recent memory. The biggest question is where to play Duke, who was more of a traditional four-down end.

"Khalid's going to play some d-end and he's going to play some linebacker," Klieman said during last month's Big 12 media days. "He's still coming back off of his injury that he sustained, and he's missed some time with a hamstring, so he's not quite there yet.

"But he's going to be an impact guy for us. The kid can rush the passer. He did it in 2020 (and) he did it in 2021 until he got hurt. It's just a matter of he'll play some d-end for us (and) he's going to play some linebacker."

Are there enough bodies in the secondary?

The most immediate concern is safety, where the Wildcats lost starters Russ Yeast, Jahron McPherson and Ross Elder, not to mention Stubblefield. Yeast was a first-team all-conference selection, McPherson a veteran leader and Elder split time with TJ Smith at the third spot.

As they have done the past couple of years, will rely heavily on transfers to fill the void, though Smith made seven starts as a redshirt freshman last season, recording 39 tackles with two interceptions.

Cincere Mason, a transfer from Kennesaw State, returns as a super-senior after appearing in nine games with one start last year before his season was cut short by injury. Virginia transfer Josh Hayes, who previously played for Klieman and Klanderman at North Dakota State, also went through spring practice, as did junior college transfer Kobe Savage.

"We added three or four guys this summer that we haven't had the chance to spend a lot of time with," Klieman said. "We were so fortunate to hit home runs (last year) with Reggie Stubblefield, Russ Yeast, (and cornerback) Julius Brents, that had an immediate impact.

"We're going to have to all coach the heck out of these guys because the standard is high. They know the standard is high. That's why they came to K-State. But they also know there's an opportunity to play early."

K-State returns both starters at cornerback in seniors Brents, a preseason all-Big 12 pick, and Ekow Boye-Doe. The biggest concern there is depth, with no proven backups.

Klieman a former defensive coordinator and secondary coach, said he plans to spend much of his time working with Van Malone (assistant head coach/cornerbacks) and Klanderman (safeties) in preseason to get the newcomers up to speed.

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

K-State Football Mount Rushmore: Linebackers

When I think of all the stellar K-State linebackers of the past, I recall specific plays they made that remain entrenched in my mind. For instance, Brandon Archer’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown against Missouri in 2005 was a spectacular play that sealed the game in what we all thought at the time was Bill Snyder’s last game. Ted Sims’ interception return for a touchdown in the 2003 Big 12 championship game. Arthur Brown’s interception against Robert Griffin III in 2012, followed by his sack of Griffin on the next series. Travis Ochs’ non-facemask <snicker> and sack of Eric Crouch against Nebraska in 1998. The list goes on and on. More often than not, linebacker is a strength on the K-State football team. Current Wildcat Daniel Green is the latest in a long list of great K-State linebackers.
