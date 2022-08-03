ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael O. Harris named executive director of Blight Authority of Memphis

By Astrid Kayembe, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Michael "Mike" O. Harris is the new executive director of the Blight Authority of Memphis.

Harris resigned from his position at Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation (GWERC) as executive director to lead the local land bank that puts blighted properties back into economic use.

"I'm extremely excited to be here. It's an honor to serve," Harris said. "I think this work is important. We're talking vacant lots and boarded homes, which can be breeding ground for crime and illegal activity. We're focused on building up not out and turning communities around to create a thriving and vibrant community."

The Blight Authority announced Harris' hiring on Wednesday. Steve Lockwood previously served in the role on an interim basis.

"Michael brings more than twenty years of knowledge and experience that fuel his main passion: investing in Memphis," a news release from the Blight Authority stated. "We know that under Michael's executive leadership, he will leave BAM and Memphis better than he found it."

South Memphis: Land in South Memphis donated to 2 nonprofits. What's planned for the properties?

Whitehaven development: Businesses coming to Southland Mall shows Whitehaven's momentum

Deputy Director Brandi Jones has been with the Blight Authority since November 2021.

"I'm extremely excited for the direction he wants to go in, and it's in alignment with the staff and mission of BAM. His mission and ideas will help BAM propel forward," she said.

Harris moves to the Blight Authority after two years as executive director of GWERC. His priorities in his new role include creating pathways for affordable homeownership, promoting discerning lot sales, and fostering unique partnerships with community development corporations.

Acquiring 30 parcels a month from the city surplus list and county land bank to create affordable homes is at the top of Harris' list along with selling properties "not to the highest bidder, but to the best bidder who will contribute to a creating a vibrant, thriving community," he said.

"I want to take what I did in Whitehaven and apply it to the entire city of Memphis," Harris said. "With GWERC, it was to revitalize the greater Whitehaven community, now it's, 'Together, we will make a better Memphis.'"

Astrid Kayembe covers South Memphis, Whitehaven and Westwood. She can be reached at astrid.kayembe@commercialappeal.com, (901) 304-7929 or on Twitter @astridkayembe_.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Michael O. Harris named executive director of Blight Authority of Memphis

