Cisco, TX

Club News 8/4/2022

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
To be included in Club News, send information to PublishMe@reporternews.com by noon each Monday, with "Club News" in the subject. Include date and time, full street address and contact information.

Cisco Writers Club

CISCO − The Cisco Writers Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hilton Center, 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd.

Helen Cozart will give a presentation on the international writing phenomenon "NaNoWriMo," in which hopeful authors try to write 50,000 words of a new novel over the course of one month.

