ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Sweep the Streets' 15th edition promises to be entertaining

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNbwB_0h3m2yfN00

George Rodriguez says that the annual Sweep the Streets playground basketball tournament that has become such an integral part of Lebanon County summers no longer belongs to him.

Believe it or not, he's more than fine with that. Still the driving force behind the popular event, set for its 15th edition this Saturday and Sunday at Coleman Park, Rodriguez, who co-founded the event with close friends and fellow Lebanon High grads Robert Cleapor and Angel Cruz, feels that Sweep the Streets has grown and evolved to the point that it now belongs to the community, not just him and his co-founders.

"It's way past the point where it's about me or my emotions anymore," Rodriguez said. "It's more embedded in the community and it's about not letting the community down. From the young kids to the older adults, everytime I see them on the street or at the store or the gas station, they're like, 'Hey, I can't wait for the tournament. When's the tournament?'

"People are very excited about it. I think even if one year I decided I didn't want to do it, they wouldn't let me."

Indeed, Rodriguez is constantly focused on making the tournament bigger and better, hence the site change to Coleman Park last year after the first 13 years of holding the event at Southeast Playground in downtown Lebanon.

After some initial opposition from a few community members regarding the move, support for the switch grew and Coleman Park is now firmly entrenched as the home of Sweep the Streets.

"I loved it, it was very smooth," Rodriguez said of last year's event at Coleman. "It was convenient, there was plenty of parking, no complaining about noise or anything like that.

"There were people that felt it wouldn't work at Coleman's or Southeast was a better site. But bigger and better things come and you move onto things. I respected people's opinion, and the majority was okay with it. The small amount that felt that we should have stayed, after last year, they agreed with us. Everything went 1,000-percent smoother."

One thing everyone can agree on is that the competition and quality of play is always top-notch, whether it comes from Lebanon County or teams from other states along the East Coast.

This year, Rodriguez says, will be no exception.

"I'm super stoked," he said. "It came around fast, it came extremely fast this year. I don't know where time has gone. But I'm excited. The competition - I feel like I say this every year - is the greatest. But this year, there's no weak links, there's no weak teams. It's gonna be a battle out there, so I'm excited. And there will be food out there and music again. We're ready to go."

The 16-team field will tip off the first game at 11 a.m., with the annual slam dunk contest set for 2 p.m. Saturday. The tourney concludes Sunday with the championship game sometime mid or late afternoon.

Admission, as always, is free. The only thing you're required to bring is your love of Lebanon and playground hoops.

Comments / 0

Related
susquehannastyle.com

A Look at Landis Place on King

Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WITF

The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection

The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Community-centric journalism is at the heart of what we do, and several stories from this week showcased our focus. Stay in the know on what’s happening in your community by reading this week’s news, linked below. August happenings in the Harrisburg area are in full swing. Find plenty...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streets#Southeast Playground
FOX43.com

Mid-Penn Conference holds annual football media day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Break out the drumlines, because it was an exciting time of the year as high school football media days continued on Wednesday. A day after the York-Adams took center stage, the Mid-Penn Conference was on full display at Cumberland Valley High School. Bands blared and teams...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County

Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lebtown.com

Inflation forces Lebanon School District to review expansion plans

Rising prices could delay the Lebanon School District’s plan to address overcrowding, which is centered around the construction of a new middle school next to the existing Lebanon High School. The district had hoped to open bids on Aug. 15 and break ground later this year, but on Aug....
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA

Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7

LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years. The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather. Bill Speakman, music and...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
315
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy