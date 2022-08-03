ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communities in Schools celebrates 15 years in Wichita Falls

By Kaylin McGlothen
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An organization dedicated to keeping students in school and helping graduation rates rise is celebrating 15 years in Wichita Falls.

Communities In Schools marked the milestone with a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. at the Vernon College Century City Center building on Maplewood.

The national organization has been around for about 45 years, and the Wichita Falls chapter is thriving.

Only one WFISD School Board incumbent filed for re-election

Communities in Schools Wichita Falls Executive Director Toni Alonzo said it’s just amazing to have the community backing them up for 15 years now.

“We’re like, the teenagers of the organization, and being able to have the support of the community here for 15 years is amazing,” Alonzo said.

Communities in Schools is a nonprofit organization that partners with schools and educational agencies to provide social workers on campus to support students.

The campus Site Coordinators mobilize community support to meet the needs of students who are struggling to ensure that more and more students make it to graduation.

Find more information about Communities in Schools on their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

