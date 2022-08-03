Back To School Sales Tax Holiday! Find Out Which Towns And Counties Are Participating This Year

The UNICORN! This is the package you have been searching for. TOP FLOOR, rare, WEDGE unit at award winning Tuscany Condominiums. This non rental complex is beautiful, you are quick to see pride in ownership as many full time owners reside here. At the mouth of the Niagnua Arm at the 31 MM you are in the perfect boating location and only minutes from the Camdenton square. This upgraded condo lives like a home with huge vaulted ceilings, three suites plus huge laundry room and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors and amazing master bath! The decks have all recently been redone and this all tile, stucco lakeside deck is MASSIVE! Tons of outdoor space to enjoy lake living. Two boat slips and a 16,000lb boat hoist are included as well as the well appointed furnishings and electronics. Personal garage near the condo is available for additional $$. Clubhouse and heated lakeside pool are accessed as well as the condo and docks with no steps using either of the two elevators.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO