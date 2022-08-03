Back To School Sales Tax Holiday! Find Out Which Towns And Counties Are Participating This Year

Read on www.lakeexpo.com
Parents cash in on Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday
If you're looking for deals on back-to-school items, now is the time to shop in Missouri. The state's sales tax holiday started today. KMBC 9 spoke with shoppers at a Walmart in Raytown about how they're hoping to cash in. From folders to notebooks to computers and clothes, it all...
Missouri's 2022 back-to-school tax-free weekend starts Aug. 5, includes supplies, clothes and diapers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The back-to-school supplies are crowding aisles at many stores. Keep in mind that Missouri's back-to-school sales tax holiday by law begins on the first Friday in August, and continues through the following Sunday. This year's event starts Aug. 5. Certain back-to-school items, such as clothing,...
166 Captiva Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The most unique opportunity at Lake of the Ozarks in a lifetime. Situated twelve stories high on the main channel with the most stunning views of the 12 MM. This view extends for miles in any direction you look. The interior features the best finishes with vaulted 14' high ceilings, media room, an amazing 1293 sqft outdoor deck area, truly a must see in person. Furnishings are available but not included in the price. Showings are exclusively by appointment only. Buyers must be prequalified or have proof of funds.
OPEN! Hobby Lobby Welcomes Customers At Lake Of The Ozarks
It's open today. The much-anticipated Hobby Lobby craft-and-decor store opened its doors on Friday, Aug. 5. It's the first store, and meant to be an anchor, for the new Osage Commons shopping center in Osage Beach. The complex sits on the former site of the Happy Fisherman restaurant and Golden Door motel (and long before that, the legendary Aquarama mermaid show.) The site is being developed by the Staenberg Group, who obtained a TIF agreement from Osage Beach to help with project funding.
918 Tuscany Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
The UNICORN! This is the package you have been searching for. TOP FLOOR, rare, WEDGE unit at award winning Tuscany Condominiums. This non rental complex is beautiful, you are quick to see pride in ownership as many full time owners reside here. At the mouth of the Niagnua Arm at the 31 MM you are in the perfect boating location and only minutes from the Camdenton square. This upgraded condo lives like a home with huge vaulted ceilings, three suites plus huge laundry room and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors and amazing master bath! The decks have all recently been redone and this all tile, stucco lakeside deck is MASSIVE! Tons of outdoor space to enjoy lake living. Two boat slips and a 16,000lb boat hoist are included as well as the well appointed furnishings and electronics. Personal garage near the condo is available for additional $$. Clubhouse and heated lakeside pool are accessed as well as the condo and docks with no steps using either of the two elevators.
1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
Bear Bottom Resort - Fireworks!
Every Saturday in August, 2022, 9:45 p.m. WHERE: Bear Bottom Resort, 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. every Saturday in August at Bear Bottom Resort!. Bear Bottom Resort is beautifully located on the water and features both covered and open air seating facing...
ON YOUR SIDE: What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Missouri, Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can save money for back-to-school shopping during Arkansas and Missouri’s tax-free weekends. The sales tax holiday for Missouri runs from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7. It goes from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 7 in Arkansas. According to the Missouri Department...
A New Lake View! Col-Yer Tree Care Gives Lake Of The Ozarks Homeowners A Scenic Upgrade
As a retired Navy SEAL, Luke Colyer is used to high-leverage situations. In fact, he seems to thrive in them. So when it comes to dropping a giant lakefront elm tree, or precisely trimming limbs 60 feet above the ground to open up someone’s lake view, Luke does it with a grin on his face.
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
The Roof Top Bar at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Music by James Clay
Saturday, August 6 & 13, 2022, 7 - 10 p.m. WHERE: The Roof Top Bar @ The Lodge Of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Dr., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Enjoy Chef Gary’s innovative seasonal menus at HK’s while enjoying live music! Dinner is served 3 - 10 p.m.
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
Lake Area Man Accused In Early Morning Shooting, Found Hiding In Sunrise Beach Beauty Salon
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Sunrise Beach man has been charged in yesterday's shooting that left the victim shot in one arm. In the early morning of Thursday, August 4, Camden County Deputies responded to Nuttall Oak Rd for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they found that the victim of the shooting had already been transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation deputies discovered the victim had been involved in an argument with the suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Corbin L Everitt, of Sunrise Beach. During the argument Everitt allegedly produced a pistol and fired one shot, hitting the victim under the left arm. Everitt then fled the scene.
Heat Advisory Conditions Scorching Lake Of The Ozarks Today And Into The Weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — It’s another hot one at Lake of the Ozarks, with the heat continuing through this weekend. Heat index temperatures are expected to be as high as 100 on Friday and 105 on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are rising...
Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
