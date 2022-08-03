Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.

