Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border
New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developer planning to convert Radisson on Grand Island into apartments
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — An out-of-town developer is looking into taking over of the area’s largest hotels. A Salt Lake City developer is planning to convert the Radisson hotel on Grand Island into apartments. The plan would convert the 263-room hotel into an apartment building housing about 135 units. The hotel has struggled for […]
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What’s Next?: Redistricting critic misgendered by mayor says incident shows ‘he’s not hearing us’
The speaker who was misgendered several times by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown during a contentious public hearing on redistricting Wednesday says the exchange shows the mayor “might be listening but he's not hearing us.”. Arise Shapley appeared on Thursday’s edition of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” to discuss the incident, which...
Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge
A Niagara Falls businessman has pleaded guilty to a tax charge and as part of his plea he will pay over $100,000 and forfeit $1 million.
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
wbfo.org
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
wbfo.org
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is mourning the death of a woman who dedicated her life to serving the city. Gladys Santiago was a member of Rochester City Council from 1996-2009, working her way up to vice president and finally president. She pushed for projects like La...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo residents voice concerns at contentious redistricting public hearing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-six Buffalonians took to the mic Wednesday afternoon to share their thoughts about the approved redistricting map for Buffalo's Common Council. The new map was created by the Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment earlier this year, but opposition to the map surfaced when it was sent to the Common Council. After multiple delays, a slightly changed version of the map was approved by the council - sending it to Mayor Byron Brown's desk.
WHEC TV-10
Voters in NY State's second primary must declare a party before August 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The August 23 primary for the U.S. House and State Senate races is coming up. This is New York State's second and final primary before the November 8 midterm elections. To vote in the primary, you must register with a political party by Thursday, August...
Toll increase takes effect at local border crossings
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirms to 7 News that a $1 toll increase took effect on August 1.
Amid downsizing, Erie Community College holds tag sale of surplus South Campus items
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to declining enrollment, Erie Community College is in the process downsizing its South Campus. As 2 On Your Side has previously reported, this will result in a reduction of course offerings at the campus in Orchard Park as well as staff reductions. As well,...
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Comments / 0