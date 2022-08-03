ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

By Erica Miller
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR3q9_0h3m2ajB00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.

Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.

According to court documents, on July 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 3600 block of Dawn Avenue to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 to report that the naked man had tried to touch a family member.

The man, later identified as Agas, was being held by the family in the yard when police arrived.

Officers stated they found Agas wearing only a t-shirt. Agas was reportedly unable to answer questions when investigators asked his name and address.

The family inside the home said that Agas walked into the front yard and then opened the front door to gain entry into the home.

Once inside, Agas removed his shoes, shocks, shorts, and underwear- exposing himself to children. Agas then grabbed a young girl as she walked by; she was later able to get away and ran outside to tell her parents what was happening.

Agas’ fiancé arrived after police and said he was “highly intoxicated” and then stated he has walked into other homes without permission before.

Agas was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $75,000 bond. A mugshot for Agas was not immediately available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Sam’s Club stabbing sentenced

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty early this year to stabbing a family as well as a Sam’s Club employee in 2020. Prosecutors said Jose Gomez, 21, attacked the Asian-American family- including two young children in a racially motivated attack at the onset of […]
MIDLAND, TX
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kmid
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy