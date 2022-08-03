ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

How Oklahoma State football star Trace Ford returned to 'full go' after second ACL injury

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
 2 days ago
STILLWATER — Throughout Oklahoma State’s first practice of the season, sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver found himself smiling more than usual.

And that was just from observing a teammate.

Trace Ford was in a white No. 94 jersey. There were no medical restrictions.

The Cowboys’ dynamic pass rusher who missed the past season with a second torn ACL was practicing.

“You see he bounced back,” Oliver said.

As the Cowboys began fall camp Wednesday morning inside the Sherman E. Smith Center, they got a big boost with the return of Ford.

He was limited to only individual drills. But the plan is to ramp up his workload leading into the Sept. 1 opener against Central Michigan.

“Trace is a full go,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said before practice. “Now, we’ll protect him in practice. We’ll let him go through individuals for three or four days and then the next two or three or four days we’ll put him in some individual-contact stuff. And then when we get a couple weeks out from the first game, we’ll throw him in the team concepts.”

Ford, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior, had 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

But he tore an ACL on Dec. 12, 2020, against Baylor, ending his second season early. He tore the opposite ACL late in fall camp last season, costing him the entire year.

That led to the emergence of Oliver, a fellow Edmond Santa Fe graduate, as a true freshman. He had 11.5 sacks and was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Now, both plan to have a chance to be on the field together for the first time since high school.

That thought alone brought another smile to Oliver’s face.

“Now that we get to do that, I’m really excited,” Oliver said.

Tramel's ScissorTales:Will former Oklahoma State QB Shane Illingworth land Nevada job?

Gundy looking for inexperienced RBs to develop

Gundy was asked the importance of determining a back-up quarterback or go-to running back.

He did not want to place an emphasis on just one position, instead opting to develop depth at both positions along with others that lost key experience.

The Cowboys have a battle for the backup quarterback spot between Gunnar Gundy and true freshman Garret Rangel.

But running back — where former McGuinness star Dominic Richardson has the most experience — is obviously crucial.

“They’re all important,” Gundy said. “The running back position, we’ve got guys that we like, but there’s really not a lot of experience. Dom hasn’t had that much experience either, in crucial situations. Some, but not a lot.

“Quarterbacks haven’t had any experience. We’ve got corners and safeties in backup positions that haven’t had any experience. Linebackers haven’t had any experience. So we have a number of positions where we have young guys that have to be developed.

“We get a month to continue to develop them. But they’re still not gonna get the experience and the process of growing and developing as a player until they get in games.”

Gundy said the Cowboys need at least three running backs capable of sharing carries.

Richardson is expected to be the go-to guy. Jaden Nixon has limited experience. Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson will compete with freshmen Ollie Gordon, CJ Brown and redshirt sophomore Zach Middleton.

Etienne impressing with progress

After a spring that was hampered by injuries to the offensive line, the Cowboys were back at full strength up front Wednesday.

That was a relief to redshirt senior Hunter Woodard.

“We love to have bodies,” he said.

And Woodard was particularly impressed with the development of Caleb Etienne, a 6-foot-7, 325-pound junior college transfer who played in three games but ultimately redshirted last season.

“I think Caleb is probably one of the most improved players in the whole entire team over the last year,” Woodard said. “I’m extremely proud of him and his development.”

Tramel's ScissorTales:A 16-team College Football Playoff might be just what Big 12 needs

Hale, Brown battling for job

Gundy believes OSU is in a good position with its kicking game.

The Cowboys actually have two kickers.

Tanner Brown, a UNLV transfer, took over starting duties last season and made 17 of 21 field goals.

Alex Hale, who tore his ACL during warmups late in the 2020 season, opened last season as the starter. He made just 3 of 6 field goals.

Now, both are receiving equal chances to win the job this month.

“Alex had an unfortunate situation a couple years ago and Tanner comes in and kicks well and Alex didn’t really feel comfortable last year, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “From what I’ve been told, he’s had a really, really good summer, so we let them kick. They kick the same number of kicks every day. We let them kick and we’ll see what happens.”

Extra points

OSU’s fall camp roster had a noticeable change — sophomore Blaine Green was officially listed as a Cowboy back, the title of OSU’s tight ends. Last season, Green began as a wide receiver before changing positions. He was fifth on the team with 21 receptions. … The Cowboys now have four quarterbacks. Former Hooker star Gavynn Parker, who is 6-5 and 210 pounds, was practicing. … The Cowboys practiced inside the Sherman E. Smith Center, but they also worked out on the newly replaced turf just outside the indoor facility.

