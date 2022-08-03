Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man who they say is suspected of a robbery and raping a female in Tukwila on Saturday. The Tukwila Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook. He is pictured riding a moped with a helmet that has two dark stripes on it. He is also wearing described as having a shark-mouth backpack and blue braces.

