ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on komonews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested, allegedly set four fires in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — Police have arrested a suspect they say has had firefighters taking down blazes in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood for hours Monday night. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed it is investigating four fires set outside private homes in the neighborhood in the evening hours, starting around 7 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tukwila police seek help in identifying man suspected of robbery, rape

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man who they say is suspected of a robbery and raping a female in Tukwila on Saturday. The Tukwila Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook. He is pictured riding a moped with a helmet that has two dark stripes on it. He is also wearing described as having a shark-mouth backpack and blue braces.
TUKWILA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Home, WA
KOMO News

Man dead after brutal attack in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — One man is dead after a brutal attack at Third and Pike in downtown Seattle in the middle of the day. It happened on a Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Witnesses say a man hit the victim multiple times with a metal pole, killing him. Prosecutors say the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

3 injured in Auburn shooting Tuesday morning

AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of N Street Northeast, which is a cul-de-sac just east of Cascade Middle School.
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rushed To Hospital#Violent Crime#Wells Avenue N#Komo News
q13fox.com

Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
SEQUIM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops

A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Man dies after assault in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a 66-year-old man has died after he was attacked with a metal pole in downtown Seattle last week. Police say the attack occurred on Tuesday near 3rd Ave and Pike St around 3 p.m. The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was arrested and is currently booked...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Threatening People With Knife at George Washington Park in Centralia

A Tacoma man is facing assault charges for allegedly threatening two people with a knife and pushing a third at George Washington Park in Centralia on Friday. Eddie James Poellnitz, 43, is accused of going up to a group of three strangers in the park and pushing one of them, prompting another in the group to “yell at (Poellnitz) and call him names for pushing her friend.”
CENTRALIA, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy