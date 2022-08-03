Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt

Read on komonews.com
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
KOMO News
Suspect on the run after 3 people shot, taken to hospital in Auburn neighborhood
AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were rushed to the hospital overnight after gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood in Auburn. Police are investigating the shooting — which occurred on 24th Street — Tuesday morning as the suspect is still on the run. Reports of the shooting came...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested, allegedly set four fires in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — Police have arrested a suspect they say has had firefighters taking down blazes in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood for hours Monday night. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed it is investigating four fires set outside private homes in the neighborhood in the evening hours, starting around 7 p.m.
KOMO News
Tukwila police seek help in identifying man suspected of robbery, rape
TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man who they say is suspected of a robbery and raping a female in Tukwila on Saturday. The Tukwila Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook. He is pictured riding a moped with a helmet that has two dark stripes on it. He is also wearing described as having a shark-mouth backpack and blue braces.
KOMO News
Man dead after brutal attack in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — One man is dead after a brutal attack at Third and Pike in downtown Seattle in the middle of the day. It happened on a Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Witnesses say a man hit the victim multiple times with a metal pole, killing him. Prosecutors say the...
KOMO News
Driver in custody, 3 King Co. deputies treated for smoke inhalation after fiery car crash
BURIEN, Wash. — Three deputies from the King County Sheriff's Office were treated for smoke inhalation and a man was in custody after a car caught fire after crashing down a hill Tuesday morning following a welfare check on a couple found asleep in the vehicle, authorities said. The...
KOMO News
Crash, fist fight preceded fatal shooting in Federal Way that left 35YO man dead
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 35-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash and fist fight between two drivers that ended in a fatal shooting on a Federal Way street, authorities said. Investigators were called at 12:14 p.m. to 8th Avenue S. and 320th Street for a...
3 injured in Auburn shooting Tuesday morning
AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of N Street Northeast, which is a cul-de-sac just east of Cascade Middle School.
KOMO News
Seattle man accused of shooting his brother, dumping body in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. — A Seattle man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his brother with an AR-15 style rifle early Monday while in the North Cascades National Park in Whatcom County, the sheriff's office said. John Thomson, 40, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
q13fox.com
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
KOMO News
Suspect in Sultan shooting outside antique store facing second-degree murder charges
Deputies say a man who was shot and killed in a Sultan parking lot was trying to help a woman filling out a domestic violence no-contact order. It started when a 23-year-old Sultan man began making suspicious contact with the woman Friday night and again the following day. The woman...
KOMO News
Suspect sought after 3 wounded in Auburn early Saturday during drive-by shooting: police
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Auburn were searching for a suspect after three people were wounded early Saturday during a drive-by shooting that followed some type of dispute, at a party authorities said. Officers were called shortly after midnight Saturday to the 2600 block of Union Court SE after...
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
redmond-reporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
thejoltnews.com
Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops
A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
KOMO News
Man dies after assault in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a 66-year-old man has died after he was attacked with a metal pole in downtown Seattle last week. Police say the attack occurred on Tuesday near 3rd Ave and Pike St around 3 p.m. The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was arrested and is currently booked...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Threatening People With Knife at George Washington Park in Centralia
A Tacoma man is facing assault charges for allegedly threatening two people with a knife and pushing a third at George Washington Park in Centralia on Friday. Eddie James Poellnitz, 43, is accused of going up to a group of three strangers in the park and pushing one of them, prompting another in the group to “yell at (Poellnitz) and call him names for pushing her friend.”
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
