ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin’s Tito’s Vodka is Taking a Shot at Hard Seltzer Makers

By Johnny Thrash
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 929nin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EASTside Magazine

The Best Bowls in Austin

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Doc's Drive-In up for sale and more Buda, Kyle business news

Doc's Drive-In Theatre, located at 1540 Satterwhite Road, Buda, went up for sale for about $4 million in July. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Summon Cafe opened July 1 at 408 Main St., Buda. The business specializes in 14-inch and personal pizzas. The menu features specialties such as the Chicken Alfredo with Alfredo sauce, chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Summon Cafe also has classic pepperoni and cheese pizzas as well as personal-sized pizzas. The shop also sells pastries, such as cookies and cinnamon coffee cake. 737-300-9576. www.summoncafe.com.
BUDA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
lhindependent.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#Hard Seltzer#Cinco De Mayo#Food Drink#Beverages#Margarita
roundtherocktx.com

Wizarding Night at Dell Diamond

Accept your invite to Wizarding Night at Dell Diamond. Friday, August 19 the Round Rock Express look to cast expelliarmus on the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Guests can enjoy Butterbeer, potions with Mad Science and more. Details to follow.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle

The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
KYLE, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy