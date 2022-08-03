Austin’s Tito’s Vodka is Taking a Shot at Hard Seltzer Makers

Read on 929nin.com
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
The Best Bowls in Austin
Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
Doc's Drive-In up for sale and more Buda, Kyle business news
Doc's Drive-In Theatre, located at 1540 Satterwhite Road, Buda, went up for sale for about $4 million in July. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Summon Cafe opened July 1 at 408 Main St., Buda. The business specializes in 14-inch and personal pizzas. The menu features specialties such as the Chicken Alfredo with Alfredo sauce, chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Summon Cafe also has classic pepperoni and cheese pizzas as well as personal-sized pizzas. The shop also sells pastries, such as cookies and cinnamon coffee cake. 737-300-9576. www.summoncafe.com.
Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events
Pinballz has three locations with a staggering array of games and experiences.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Roundtrip flights from Austin to NYC are as low as $54 all fall
Even with a carry-on, these flights are under $140.
lhindependent.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
Bastrop Homecoming & Rodeo is back with live music, cornhole
The Bastrop Homecoming and Rodeo kicked off its 75th year Wednesday night and will run through Saturday.
QUIZ: How well do you know these Austin landmarks?
From scenic views and buildings to historic streets, Austin has quite a few recognizable landmarks.
roundtherocktx.com
Wizarding Night at Dell Diamond
Accept your invite to Wizarding Night at Dell Diamond. Friday, August 19 the Round Rock Express look to cast expelliarmus on the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Guests can enjoy Butterbeer, potions with Mad Science and more. Details to follow.
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
tmpresale.com
We Outside Comedy Tour at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park Oct 07, 2022 – presale password
A We Outside Comedy Tour pre-sale code is available below! While this special presale offer exists, you can get We Outside Comedy Tour concert tickets before they go on sale!. This could very well be your best opportunity ever to see We Outside Comedy Tour live in Cedar Park, TX.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
Goat rancher looking for help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
2 suspects arrested in May south Austin shooting, 3rd in Mexico
Police said the men were involved in the shooting death of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, at 8:30 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Slaughter Lane.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
