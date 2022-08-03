Pierce County announces burn ban starting Friday for residents unincorporated residents

Read on komonews.com
KING-5
King County sheriff is aiming to have department staffed at 100% in 3 years
SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall has spent the last few months settling into her new role and removing the interim label. She became the first person of color to lead the department when she was named sheriff in May. Cole-Tindall isn't originally from Washington, but moved to...
South King County mayors urge county, state to tackle rising crime
(The Center Square) – Eight South King County Mayors have pleaded with county and state officials to address the “rising tide of crime and violence in our communities,” in a joint message. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila believe...
KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters battle 2-alarm houseboat fire on Lake Union
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were responding late Friday night to a blaze on Lake Union. Firefighters were called shortly after 11 p.m. to 2040 Westlake Ave. North to a fire that appeared to be located right next to the dock. Crews say the fire involved two houseboats and two...
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
KOMO News
3.2-magnitude earthquake detected in south King County near Enumclaw, Black Diamond
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit King County between Enumclaw and Black Diamond along highway 169. The earthquake was detected at 6:22 a.m.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
KOMO News
King County seeks to take ownership of Seattle's City Hall Park
SEATTLE — At a Seattle City Council meeting Wednesday, officials talked about how a proposed land swap with King County would help keep trouble from coming back to the notorious park outside City Hall in the heart of downtown Seattle. People shared their concerns about environmental impacts and crime...
auburnexaminer.com
South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime
The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
Chronicle
Swimmer's Itch Has Been Reported at Long Lake Park in Lacey
The city of Lacey has left a warning at Long Lake Park regarding the possible presence of a parasite in the water that could cause swimmer's itch. Lacey officials said there have been two reported cases of swimmer's itch associated with swimming in Long Lake, according to a social media post.
KOMO News
Vantage fire grows, 1 structure and 3 outbuildings destroyed
KITTITAS COUTY -- The Vantage Highway Fire continues to grow in Kittitas County and has destroyed several buildings. According to officials with the South East Washington Inter-Agency Incident Management Team the fire has destroyed at least one large structure and three outbuildings. The Vantage fire is currently listed as having...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia considering seeking federal grants to pay for water and wastewater projects
Olympia is contemplating applying for federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants to fund the city's utilities projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers the BRIC grant program, which is intended to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects. At the Utility...
q13fox.com
3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County
SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
KING-5
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
KOMO News
King County jail inmate dies five days after being rushed to hospital
SEATTLE — A King County inmate died at Harborview Medical Center five days after he was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency. The 59-year-old was rushed to the hospital last Thursday around 1:45 p.m. when jail staff found him. King County Executive Dow Constantine expressed condolences. "On...
