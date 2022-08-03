Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO