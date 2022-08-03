Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child

Read on nj1015.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom Handy
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Court documents: Edison day care worker threw 2-year-old, hit them in face with plastic cup
Court documents say the Edison day care worker charged with abusing a 2-year-old threw the child, and also hit them in the face with a plastic cup.
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Teacher charged with abusing child, 2, at NJ daycare: officials
Officials charged a teacher at a New Jersey daycare center with abusing a 2-year-old child that was under her care, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Wednesday.
Teen boy, 17, found dead on NJ Transit tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead on NJ Transit tracks in Union County on Thursday night. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
Police: Three men wanted for allegedly inciting riot, assaulting police officers in Newark
Newark police are looking for three men they say incited a riot and assaulted police officers.
Thief Wanted In NJ, PA Nabbed After Causing Disruption In Hospital: Report
A man who was wanted for theft in Burlington County, New Jersey and later nabbed in Pennsylvania on similar charges was captured again after fleeing from police and causing a disruption to hospital staff, LevittownNow reports. Mallet Clark, 30, of Bensalem, was arrested on June 30 in Levittown for stealing...
N.J. toddler was severely burned before she died with drugs in her system, officials say
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill home last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been only identified by her initials, later tested positive...
Mom’s Boyfriend Charged After NJ Cops Realize Toddler Has Been Missing for 3 Years
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief
WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
Brooklyn Man Suspected Of Killing McDonald’s Worker Over Cold Fries Now Also Accused Of 2021 Murder: NYPD
Authorities said a New York City man accused of slaying a fast food worker after his mother complained her French fries were cold is now also the suspect in a second homicide, Radar has learned.Shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, Michael Morgan, 20, allegedly shot 23-year-old Matthew Webb outside a McDonald’s in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.According to investigators, the suspect’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, was Facetiming with her son, Morgan, when workers started laughing at her after she demanded warmer fries and asked to speak with a manager.Morgan went to the restaurant, where he punched Webb...
NBC New York
Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police
A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say
Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
Man charged in killing girlfriend's twin daughter, 2, in NJ; mom never said anything: officials
Officials in New Jersey charged a man for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, while the girl’s mother is accused of keeping it quiet for three years, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
