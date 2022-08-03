ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child

By Rick Rickman
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Mom’s Boyfriend Charged After NJ Cops Realize Toddler Has Been Missing for 3 Years

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief

WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RadarOnline

Brooklyn Man Suspected Of Killing McDonald’s Worker Over Cold Fries Now Also Accused Of 2021 Murder: NYPD

Authorities said a New York City man accused of slaying a fast food worker after his mother complained her French fries were cold is now also the suspect in a second homicide, Radar has learned.Shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, Michael Morgan, 20, allegedly shot 23-year-old Matthew Webb outside a McDonald’s in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.According to investigators, the suspect’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, was Facetiming with her son, Morgan, when workers started laughing at her after she demanded warmer fries and asked to speak with a manager.Morgan went to the restaurant, where he punched Webb...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police

A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say

Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
RAMAPO, NY
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
RAMAPO, NY
