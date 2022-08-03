Five face off in Democratic U.S. Senate primary

Read on www.gmtoday.com
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740...
