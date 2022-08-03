ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Faribault alum Joe Palmer set to play for Colorado State

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

Augsburg guard Joe Palmer is on the move, as the former Faribault High School standout will once again wear green as Palmer is set to join the Colorado State men’s basketball program at the NCAA Division I level.

Palmer enjoyed much success playing for the Auggies following his career with the Falcons. He was named to the All-First-Year Team in his first season at Augsburg with eight starts. He earned MIAC men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week and Academic All-MIAC honors during his sophomore season where he averaged just over 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

This past season with the Auggies, Palmer racked up a variety of awards that includes the MIAC’s Joe Hutton Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, four MIAC Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week and All-MIAC First Team honors.

According to his profile on the Augsburg Men’s Basketball team roster, he ranked 31st among all NCAA Division III players with his MIAC-leading 21.0 points per game.

Palmer is joining a Colorado State program that’s coming off a 25-6 season, which included being a No. 6 seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, despite a 75-63 first round loss to No. 11 Michigan.

With a COVID year in hand, Palmer has two remaining years of eligibility left as he enters into his senior season.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

