ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These signals suggest the tech rally has legs — but semi gains could get wiped out

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Erase Early Lead to End Lower

The major indexes opened Monday solidly higher amid a round of well-received bank earnings, but chipped away at these gains to eventually end lower. Garnering the most attention from this morning's earnings calendar was Goldman Sachs (GS, +2.5%), which reported double-digit percentage declines in its top and bottom lines, though both figures beat analysts' consensus estimates. The blue-chip financial firm also said Q2 trading revenue soared 32% year-over-year to $6.5 billion – offsetting a 41% decline in investment banking revenue.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kernen
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Guy Adami
Motley Fool

Why iRobot Stock Jumped on Friday

Amazon is buying the robotic vacuum maker for $1.7 billion. The buyout comes to $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. iRobot will benefit from Amazon's greater resources and willingness to take chances on new technologies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
CNBC

Charts suggest now is the perfect time to buy gold, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that gold is poised to rally, making now an optimal time for investors to pounce. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the general public's giving up on gold en masse," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Reasons This Crash in Tech Stocks Is Not the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0

The dot-com era stock hype was centered around a new, exciting technology that few understood at the time. Unlike 20 years ago, more of today's technology companies are actually profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Is this Disney's magic moment?

The trade for Disney heading into earnings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Big Tech Boosts Stocks to Best Month Since 2020

Stocks kept on rising Friday, as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) closed out a busy week of Big Tech earnings in fine fashion. Amazon stock soared 10.4% after the e-commerce company reported a second-quarter top-line beat due in part to 33% year-over-year revenue growth in its cloud segment (Amazon Web Services) and an 18% jump in ad sales. AMZN also gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue outlook thanks to what it called a "record-breaking Prime Day."
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy