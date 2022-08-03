Here's how American Express Gold Card members can score two lunches a month

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
CNBC
Here's how to access Capital One's new airport lounges, which feature nap pods and Peloton bikes
Capital One, along with other major card issuers such as Chase and American Express, are doubling down on their presence at major airports across the country. And as the travel industry continues to rebound, credit card issuers are aiming to meet their customers' current needs, especially during a summer defined by record-high flight cancellations and other travel-related woes.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms had deep ties to Voyager Digital and its bankruptcy wipeout
Voyager Digital bankruptcy court proceedings and financial documents show a complex relationship between the company and Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms. Lawyers from the two sides firms sparred in court Thursday over the FTX bid to buy Voyager. Documents reviewed by CNBC show the financial relationship between Alameda and Voyager date...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Chipotle to pay $20 million to NYC workers as part of settlement
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Chipotle will pay $20 million to 13,000 workers for violating their right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave. Adams' office said it's the largest fair workweek settlement in the U.S. and the largest worker protection settlement in the city's history. The...
CNBC
On rare days, the market rises 5% — or even 10%, Wells Fargo finds. How to make sure you're there for it
A new Wells Fargo analysis looked at the best 20 days for the S&P 500 between August 1992 and July 2022. Almost half of them occurred amid a downturn. The findings underscore the impossibility of timing the market, with the dips and upswings being so jumbled together. "It was the...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were poised for a subdued open Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow squeaked out a win and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped slightly. Investors are anticipating Wednesday's consumer price index report, as economists expect the pace of inflation to ease a bit, but they are looking forward to more earnings reports. While there have been some big flops – Novovax shares tanked after it dramatically cut its guidance Monday – most companies' earnings have been positive. About three-fourths of the 400-plus companies that have reported so far this season beat expectations, according to FactSet. Spirit reported Tuesday morning, Coinbase is set to announce after the bell and Disney is set to report Wednesday.
CNBC
How a 26-year-old making $130,000 a year in Philadelphia spends his money
Lenerson Pyrrhus, 26, lives in Philadelphia and earns $130,000 a year as an infrastructure developer for JPMorgan Chase. He was inspired by CNBC Make It's YouTube channel to improve his budgeting and investing. He's pursuing a master's degree in applied data science and hopes to cut half his debt by next year. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
Comments / 0