ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks Veterans Affairs office weighs in on PACT Act

By Caitlin Rearden
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
Read on www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Fourth PA County Adds To Ballot Dispute

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge deciding if three PA counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned that a fourth – Butler County – is in the same situation and there may be more. The legal dispute is holding up certification of primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. It has also created problems for Republican state House member Matthew Dowling, who’s just filed a lawsuit seeking to withdraw from his Fayette County reelection contest. The Wolf Administration is suing Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster Counties to force them to report ballots in envelopes without handwritten dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
beckersasc.com

$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building

A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
LANCASTER, PA
Berks Weekly

Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates

The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOX 43

The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennDOT to host job fairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Berks Veterans Affairs
WFMZ-TV Online

Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport

TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives

PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
READING, PA
FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting

NEW MORGAN BORO., Pa. – State police in Reading are investigating a shooting in southern Berks County that left one security guard dead and another injured. Just after midnight on Saturday, an individual called 911 and said he works security at 235 Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, and said there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy