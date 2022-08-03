Berks Veterans Affairs office weighs in on PACT Act

Read on www.wfmz.com
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
Fourth PA County Adds To Ballot Dispute
HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge deciding if three PA counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned that a fourth – Butler County – is in the same situation and there may be more. The legal dispute is holding up certification of primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. It has also created problems for Republican state House member Matthew Dowling, who’s just filed a lawsuit seeking to withdraw from his Fayette County reelection contest. The Wolf Administration is suing Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster Counties to force them to report ballots in envelopes without handwritten dates.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
72 years after his death, Korean War soldier ID’d as central Pa. native
After 72 years and four previous burials, the remains of Pfc. Donald Born are coming home to a final resting place. The Department of Defense confirmed this week that a set of previously-unidentified remains from an American soldier who died during the Korean War have been confirmed to be those of Born, a central Pennsylvania native.
Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates
The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire in Luzerne County; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fast-moving fire killed seven adults and three children in northeastern Pennsylvania. One of the firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday only to find that the victims were his family. A criminal investigation is underway into the fire in the community of Nescopeck....
Pennsylvania’s lowest funded school districts lay out their plans for millions in new funding
WSKG – Schools across Pennsylvania – especially those the state has labeled as underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their budgets. The state’s lowest-funded districts – about a fifth of its 500 public school groups – are getting $225...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives
PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting
NEW MORGAN BORO., Pa. – State police in Reading are investigating a shooting in southern Berks County that left one security guard dead and another injured. Just after midnight on Saturday, an individual called 911 and said he works security at 235 Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, and said there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
Northampton County Council delays vote on Dixie Cup tax break, will consider it Aug. 18
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council delayed a vote on a tax-break for redevelopment of the old Dixie Cup property Thursday, pending consideration of another version that is more in line with earlier ordinances. Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said that the LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance plan...
