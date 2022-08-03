Berks Veterans Affairs office weighs in on PACT Act

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge deciding if three PA counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned that a fourth – Butler County – is in the same situation and there may be more. The legal dispute is holding up certification of primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. It has also created problems for Republican state House member Matthew Dowling, who’s just filed a lawsuit seeking to withdraw from his Fayette County reelection contest. The Wolf Administration is suing Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster Counties to force them to report ballots in envelopes without handwritten dates.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO