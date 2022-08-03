Playing inflation: ETF strategies for chasing market swings

Read on www.cnbc.com
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Stock Market Plunge: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
These three stand-out businesses are valued at a multiple of just four to seven times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These transformative growth stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq.
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs said in a Thursday note. Goldman is concerned that much of the 14% rally from the mid-June low has been driven by systematic traders rather than fundamental investors. "Without clear signs of a positive...
Investing In This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
CNBC
Retirees may be focusing on the wrong risks to financial security, due to 'exaggerated assessments of market volatility'
When asked what the biggest financial risk is to their retirements, retirees cite the markets as No. 1. But it turns out longevity, the prospect they may live longer than expected, is actually the biggest financial risk they face. Here's what the research suggests retirees can do to better address...
CNBC
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
Down Between 9% and 42%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
This basket of industry-leading dividend stocks is as reliable as they come.
CNBC
Paul Britton, CEO of $9.5 billion derivatives firm, says the market hasn't seen the worst of it
The market has seen tremendous price swings this year - whether it comes to equities, fixed income, currencies, or commodities — but volatility expert Paul Britton doesn't think it ends there. Britton is the founder and CEO of the $9.5 billion derivatives firm, Capstone Investment Advisors. He sat down...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
CNBC
Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
etftrends.com
Gold, Silver ETFs Are Climbing
Precious metals-related exchange traded funds surged Thursday as traders looked to hedge against lingering geopolitical tensions and turned to hard assets with U.S. Treasury yields slipping. Among the better-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Thursday, the ETFMG Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) advanced 5.5%, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) increased...
CNBC
Pelosi’s Taiwan trip puts the world's biggest chipmaker back in the spotlight of U.S.-China rivalry
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has once again shone a spotlight on the island's critical role in the global chip supply chain and in particular on TSMC. TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for technology giants such as Apple and Nvidia. Pelosi met with TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, in a sign...
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
3 Dividend ETF Picks For August 2022
After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.
International Business Times
Retail Investors Perceive Stocks, Bonds To Be More Arcane Than Crypto - Survey
Retail investors find well-established stocks and bond markets to be more arcane than the wild world of cryptocurrencies, a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed on Thursday. The privately-funded WEF's survey, in collaboration with BNY Mellon and Accenture, showed that 29% of investors said they did not understand...
CNBC
Charts suggest now is the perfect time to buy gold, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that gold is poised to rally, making now an optimal time for investors to pounce. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the general public's giving up on gold en masse," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
