Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Related
WLUC
Iron County assisted living facility celebrates 20 years
CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The smell of fresh popcorn and hotdogs filled the air at Victorian Heights Assisted Living in Crystal Falls Township Friday. The facility and its residents celebrated 20 years of operation. “We have tenants who live here and have their own vehicles, they provide their...
WLUC
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
WLUC
Negaunee Public Schools induct two newest HOF members during ceremony Friday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools inducted its two newest members into the school hall of fame during a ceremony Friday night. The ceremony took place inside Lakeview Memorial Gym where they honored Dominic Jacobetti, whose son was there on his behalf, and Negaunee sports super fan Don Price.
WLUC
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
WLUC
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
WLUC
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
WLUC
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
WLUC
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
WLUC
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
WLUC
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
WLUC
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
WLUC
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WLUC
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
WLUC
General Consul of Japan visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
WLUC
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
Comments / 0