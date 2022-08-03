Read on www.radioplusinfo.com
8-5-22 fdl county da says voter fraud defendants admitted what they did was wrong
The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says both people convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County have shown remorse and admitted what they did was wrong. District Attorney Eric Toney says Donald Holz voted in the November 2020 election even though he was still on felony supervision for an OWI conviction. Toney says there’s no reason why Holz should not have known he was not eligible to vote. “There are all kinds of different checks in the system where somebody has to actually sign a form that they can’t vote in an election until their civil rights are restored, and then it’s also on that form,” Toney told WFDL news. “There’s no excuse for somebody to vote under that fashion.” Last month Lawrence Klug was convicted of misdemeanor voter fraud for improperly using a PO Box on a voter registration form as his address, when he was actually residing outside Fond du Lac County.
8-5-22 dodge county sheriff’s race
There is a contest for Dodge County Sheriff in next week’s Republican primary election. Waupun resident Mark Colker is challenging Sheriff Dale Schmidt for the office. Schmidt says his opponent should not be in law enforcement. Schmidt says Colker was fired 20 years ago from the Waupun Police Department after using excessive force on a juvenile, banging the juvenile’s head against a wall while he was being taken to a bathroom during an in custody interview. “This person cannot be sheriff. This person should not even be in a law enforcement role at all,” Schmidt said. “This is the type of bad apple that we’ve talked about over the last several years after everything that has happened across our country.” Colker says he never used excessive force on the juvenile, and says that’s not why he was terminated. “They called me into the room and said to me we’re going to let you go in your probationary period. I said I don’t believe I’m still on probation, and they said yes you are,” Colker said. “I contacted the union and they said they didn’t afford you the due process and therefore we filed a grievance with the city of Waupun.” Schmidt says Colker lied during the investigation, and lied about his employment history a couple years ago when he applied for a position as a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy. “It was found that he lied in the investigation. One of the other officers indicated my opponent actually came to him and told him we have to make sure we keep this story the same,” Schmidt said. Colker says when the juvenile suspect took a lie detector test he showed deception in the things Colker was accused of doing, but no deception in the things another officer did. “I didn’t use excessive force on the juvenile. I laid it out exactly what I did, I was interviewed twice, I didn’t waiver. This other officer that was involved in this situation told three different stories,” Colker said. “In my opinion he was covering up for the things he did and painted it all on to me.”
8-5-22 high speed chase fdl-winnebago counties
Nobody was injured following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8pm Thursday when a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment and moving violation on Interstate 41 near County Highway B. The suspect vehicle fled the scene northbound and exited on Military Road in the city of Fond du Lac. A few minutes later the suspect vehicle was observed speeding 65 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone, and a chase ensued on Johnson Street near Main Street…and back onto Interstate 41. The second pursuit was terminated on Hwy 41 near County Highway Z in Winnebago County. Deputies recovered some of the white powdered substance that was thrown from vehicle during the pursuit. The second pursuit lasted 12.5 miles. The Fond du Lac Police Department and the North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with the pursuit. There were no reported injuries or property damage from either pursuit. A 42 year old Oshkosh man was identified as the driver and will be charged with two counts of fleeing/eluding and Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute .
8-5-22 fatal one vehicle crash-winnebago county
A one vehicle crash in Winnebago County has claimed the life of an Appleton woman. The crash happened Thursday morning when the pickup driver lost control on the southbound state Highway 45 ramp to state Highway 10 eastbound and entered a ditch. The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected. A 49 year old Appleton woman died from her injuries.
8-6-22 fdl repaving work
The Fond du Lac Public Works Department is advising motorists of lane restrictions next week at a busy intersection. Johnson Street, west of Pioneer Road, will remain open to traffic in both directions, but will be restricted to one lane in each direction. The lane restriction will be in place Thursday, August 11, from 9am to 3pm for repaving work.
8-6-22 local unemployment rate up
The local unemployment rate is up the latest reporting period. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the June unemployment rate in Dodge County was three-percent, up from 2.4 percent in May. The Fond du Lac County unemployment rate increased seven-tenths of a percent to 3.1 percent. In the city of Fond du Lac the jobless rate jumped from 2.6 to 3.3 percent in June.
8-4-22 pence campaigns for kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just miles away from where Pence appeared Wednesday for Kleefisch in conservative Waukesha County, a Milwaukee suburb that’s long been key to Republicans. Pence is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He appeared with former Gov. Scott Walker. Kleefisch served as his lieutenant governor for eight years and Pence and Walker have been close political allies for years.
8-3 Milwaukee Leading to host GOP Convention
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Nashville no longer in the race for the 2024 Republican National Convention, clearing the way for Milwaukee to serve as the host city. The Nashville Metro Council voted Tuesday night against the RNC coming to Music City; 10 in favor, 22 against and 3 abstaining. With the RNC Committee looking to finalize their host city by Friday, the 40-member, Democratic-majority council cited “high risk of violence” as a reason why they rejected the move, according to The Tennessean.
8-6-22 record attendance at eaa airventure
Record attendance at this year’s EAA Airventure in Oshkosh. Attendance for this year’s event was estimated at approximately 650,000 – topping the previous mark:of 642,000 in 2019 and 7 percent above 2021’s attendance of 608,000. EAA officials credit the weather and 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force as contributing factors. More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin including the Fond du Lac Airport.
8-5-22 fdl’s the astronomers performing at mile of music in appleton
Mile of Music is underway in Appleton featuring more than 200 music artists from around the country and the United Kingdom. Event organizer Kim Willems says the free event kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday. The Indie-Pop group , The Astronomers, perform at 9:50pm Friday at the Paper Valley Hotel Ballroom Main Stage,. “The Astronomers, out of Fond du Lac, are going to be here and I think they are going to be a big draw,” Willems said. “They are absolutely blowing up and we are super proud of them.” The Astronomers will also perform at 9:55pm Saturday at the McFleshmans’ Brewing Company stage and 4:05pm Sunday at the Lawrence Lawn Main Stage. Comprised of Fond du Lac natives Ben Baker and Michael Stensland, The Astronomers challenge the alt-pop space with their synthesis of unconventional elements in each track. “Their discography is unlike [anything] you’ve heard of” – Tongue Tied Magazine. The duo’s lead single “Overthinking” off their sophomore EP “Guess It’s Just Life” received substantial play on Wisconsin radio including Sunny 97.7 and 101.1 WIXX, reaching #1 on top nine at 9. The project boasts roaring brass sections akin to AJR, punchy vocals of QUINN XCII, and the sentiment of Jon Bellion. The Astronomers, paired with bass player/co-producer Ike Holzmann and drummer Josh Guy produce a dynamic, energy-filled performance, headlining venues including Titletown Green Bay and The Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin to 500+ attendees. “Bad Type” and “Hotel Rooms” the first two singles off their upcoming project have been in full rotation on 5 radio stations across the nation. The duo’s latest single “Turn Out Fine”, released on May 5th features LA-based artist Sammy Rash and is the ultimate summer hit. You can find a complete list of all of the performers on the Mile of Music website:
