Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Alabama hosting law enforcement, dog teams for explosives training
Fifteen dog teams from across Alabama and Mississippi are in Tuscaloosa for a three-day training offered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The University of Alabama is hosting the Department of Homeland Security’s Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative. REDDI is a program designed to enhance the abilities of police departments to detect bombs and improvised explosive devices.
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
On a Roll!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rachel Doak is a veteran member of a team called The Tragic City Rollers, the girls of the new roller derby, a sport still growing in popularity. So, Rachel and some of her teammates decided they needed to expand the sport by bringing on younger rollers, which leads us to The Steel City Slayers and Junior Roller Derby.
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall. Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
New Teacher Orientation in Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County schools is hosting orientation for teachers, but they’re going over more than lesson plans. It’s also about working with students who might be experiencing emotional dysregulation and finding it hard to control their behavior. Teachers are taught de-escalation tactics, with the goal...
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
Right Place, tight time: WFF team helps athlete during TWG
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being at the right place at the right time perfectly describes where Kirk Smith and Brett Makemson were during the recent World Games competitions at Oak Mountain State Park. Smith and Makemson are Conservation Enforcement Officers (CEOs) with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’...
Tuscaloosa City Council makes progress on new Saban Discovery Center and Conference Center
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders took a major step this week to move forward with the new Saban Discovery Center and a conference on the same campus. Assuming it all comes together moving forward, the location will be where the old Tuscaloosa News building is right now, directly across from the amphitheater.
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID
The University of Alabama now allows students to use their chosen or preferred name on mobile student ID. The university’s assistant director of communications Shane Dorrill wrote via email that this option has been available on physical cards for several years, but after a software update, will be available online as well.
