'It's disgusting:' High manganese levels lead to water discoloration, advisory in Berwick

WPFO
Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wildlife officials euthanized a group of geese that were hanging around Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland due to patient complaints and concerns about the avian flu. The geese were euthanized on June 21. Mercy released the following statement about the situation:. “As a hospital, our focus...
WPFO
'It's feeling great:' Beach to Beacon welcomes world-class runners to Maine
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Saturday morning, some of the top runners from around the world will gather in Cape Elizabeth for the 24th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race. Activities are already underway ahead of the race. Friday was the first "Beacon Walk, Run, Roll." It's a...
WPFO
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WPFO
Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
WPFO
Lightning strike causes deadly fire in New Hampshire
SANDWICH, NH (WGME) -- A lightning strike led to a fire that killed an elderly woman in New Hampshire Thursday night. Firefighters say it happened in Sandwich just before 11 p.m. Crews say they found the home in flames when they arrived. Friday, they announced that a lightning strike was...
WPFO
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
WPFO
Scarborough volunteer firefighter honored for 65 years of service
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- While fire departments statewide struggle to find and keep volunteers, one volunteer in Scarborough is holding strong. Captain Bruce Bell has served as a volunteer firefighter for 65 years. Wednesday, the Scarborough Fire Department surprised him to thank him for his service with a "push-in" ceremony, where...
WPFO
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WPFO
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
WPFO
Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business
NASHUA, NH (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a business in Nashua, New Hampshire. The man’s body was found at a gas station on Friday, according to the Union Leader. The attorney general’s office says additional information will be released as...
WPFO
Construction begins on new $4.3 million sports complex in Kennebunk
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- Construction is underway for a new $4.3 million sports complex in Kennebunk. Earlier this year, voters approved funding for the RSU 21 project behind the high school. For years, the track has been unusable, the field is constantly running into drainage issues and some of the bleachers...
WPFO
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
WPFO
Woman and 2 children found dead in New Hampshire; deaths ruled suspicious
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, the attorney general's office said Wednesday. The AG’s office says the bodies of a woman and two juveniles were found at a home in Northfield, which is just north of Concord.
WPFO
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
WPFO
Beach to Beacon holds first ever 'Beacon Walk, Run, Roll' to kick off weekend
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Excitement is building for the Beach to Beacon 10K Saturday morning. The festivities started Friday evening with the "Beacon Walk, Run, Roll." Its short course started at the race's finish line at Fort Williams Park. Friday night, participants of all abilities will follow the course in...
WPFO
Mother still critical after Standish crash; 2-year-old daughter seriously hurt
STANDISH (WGME) -- A mother is fighting for her life and her 2-year-old daughter is seriously hurt following Wednesday’s head-on crash in Standish between a Volvo and a dump truck. The crash happened on Route 113 near the intersection with Route 25. Deputies say the 32-year-old mother was driving...
WPFO
Mother, 2-year-old daughter hospitalized after car crashes into dump truck in Standish
STANDISH (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a mother suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter was also seriously injured in a crash in Standish Wednesday. Police responded to the crash on Route 113 around 4:24 p.m. Investigators say a Volvo driven by a 32-year-old Standish woman crossed...
