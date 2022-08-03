“Unique” JT Daniels impresses Graham Harrell at camp

Read on www.wboy.com
Related
DeMarco Murray Rebuilt Oklahoma's Running Back Depth After 'Nervous' 2021
The Sooners have plenty of option at running back this year after entering the 2021 season with just two scholarship running backs.
Steve Sarkisian weighs in on freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy
Fall camp is officially underway in Austin for the Texas Longhorns, and so is their quarterback battle. The main competition for the QB1 spot will be between redshirt freshman Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and sophomore Hudson Card, but freshman Maalik Murphy is also in the mix, and head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about him following yesterday’s practice.
Spencer Rattler describes the Shane Beamer experience at South Carolina
Shane Beamer has been working overtime when trying to change the vibe and culture around South Carolina football. Those efforts paid dividends to end last season and with big additions during the offseason. The biggest addition by far was former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. In the end, the foundation Beamer is building in Columbia is what attracted him to the program.
247Sports
Miami Hurricanes football OC Josh Gattis details how 'creative' offense can be in 2022
There is a ton of hype surrounding Miami football after it poached former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, but stealing ex-Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was another big and bold move. Gattis is widely regarded as one of the most aggressive and creative offensive coordinators in the country. Gattis plans...
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Oklahoma receives projections for Jacobe Johnson, includes Sooners in top 5
One of the biggest dominoes left to drop on the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting check list is 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson. Johnson, a top-three player in the state of Oklahoma, has long been projected to land with the Sooners, but he has been patiently working through his process this recruiting cycle.
AthlonSports.com
Greg McElroy Predicts College Football's 'Best Quarterback Conference' In 2022
The best quarterbacks in college football right now come from the SEC (Bryce Young) and Big Ten (CJ Stroud). However, overall analyst Greg McElroy believes the ACC will be the "best quarterback conference" in 2022. In a recent episode of 'Always College Football,' McElroy expressed his confidence in ACC quarterbacks...
Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm
Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs. TCU
The Red Raiders travel to Fort Worth to face long-time in-state rival TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Shane Beamer Sets Clear Expectations For Spencer Rattler
South Carolina added some serious firepower to its quarterback room after the 2021 season, landing a commitment from Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler. Rattler's career at Oklahoma started off with so much promise. Many thought he'd be the next Oklahoma quarterback to be the No. 1 pick, following in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray's footsteps.
Derion Gullette, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, commits to Texas Longhorns over Ohio State, Texas AM
The Texas Longhorns are putting together a special recruiting class. Led by consensus five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas has 21 pledges, 15 of which are considered bluechip prospects. On Friday, the Longhorns added another big-time talent into the fold, as Teague High School (Texas) ...
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian: We Must 'Respond Better to Adversity' This Season
Sarkisian addressed the Longhorns' inability to handle adversity last season.
Miami's Mario Cristobal Selected As One of The Most Intriguing College Football Coaches
SI's Pat Forde Places Cristobal 11th Amongst Coaches Heading Into 2022
Brent Venables on the verge of landing OU's first top-5 recruiting class since 2010
Recruiting is something the Oklahoma Sooners have done very well since Lincoln Riley took over for Bob Stoops in 2017. In the five recruiting cycles Riley was head coach, the Sooners had four top-10 classes with an average 247Sports composite score of 270.77. After bringing the 2022 class back to...
College Football News unveils USC 2022 bowl projection
The USC Trojans are a talented group in 2022, something that might be surprising considering they won just four games last year. But, the roster overhaul is considerable. The upgrade in skill level is out of this world, and there is legitimate hype around a potential Pac-12 title in 2022.
