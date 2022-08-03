ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Democrats, emboldened after Kansas abortion vote, eye fall campaign

By Annie Linskey and Katie Shepherd
SFGate
 4 days ago
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Vermont State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
Local
Kansas Elections
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy