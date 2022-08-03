ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Construction complete on Mt. Juliet overpass, improving traffic

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After over eight years in the making, the construction along the Mt. Juliet bridge that crosses Interstate 40 is officially complete with seven lanes across the overpass.

City officials said this is expected to be a huge improvement when it comes to traffic and congestion in Mt. Juliet.

Justin Beasley, Mt. Juliet Public Information officer, told News 2 the bridge is the gateway to the city as more and more people move to Mt. Juliet.

Designer proposes $150M development for downtown Mt. Juliet

The over $6 million project took a little longer than expected, after an 18-foot tractor trailer crashed into the overpass last summer and killed the driver .

“It was a very unfortunate circumstance, but we were able to get past that, get back on the timeline and not let it hold us back too long,” Beasley said.

Now that construction is officially complete, this is a great enhancement for the city.

“It’s going to improve safety, it’s going to improve congestion. Really the quality of life. A lot of people go to providence which is south of town; they are going to have no excuse now if they are coming from north of town. They are not going to talk about traffic or congestion. They are going to get over there in a matter of seconds,” Beasley said.

Mt. Juliet Police encouraging residents to sign up for text alert system

A few transportation projects are also in the very early stages on South Mt. Juliet road. On Friday, the city will unveil the Providence Parkway extension and Adams Lane connection to Central Pike.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

