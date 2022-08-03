Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
International Business Times
'If Nadal, Djokovic Don't Participate, I Can Win US Open,' Claims World No. 13
ATP World No. 13 Taylor Fritz has claimed he could be one of the contenders to win the US Open if the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic do not participate in the New York Grand Slam. Being a local player, Fritz could have massive backing going into the...
Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
NBA・
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
Trevor Noah Calls Brittney Griner Sentencing ‘Bulls–‘ That Could Have Been Avoided if WNBA Paid Athletes More
During Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah joined a growing list of media figures, athletes and other stars who denounced WNBA player Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony for “smuggling” and storing cannabis oil. “This is bulls—,” he said,...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
BoxingNews24.com
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Brittney Griner 'Prepared' For The Worst: Sports World Reacts
Brittney Griner's trial in Russia is expected to come to an end later this week. According to a report from ESPN, the WNBA star is "prepared for the worst" when it comes to a verdict and sentencing. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport for allegedly having hash oil...
NBA・
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz retires amid Washington heat
Third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States retired in the third set on Thursday due to illness in searing conditions
Classy Peter Bol defies rolled ankle to stay on track for Commonwealth gold
Australia’s Peter Bol qualified fastest for for the men’s 800m final despite having rolled an ankle earlier in the week
WTA roundup: Illness KOs Simona Halep in Washington
Former world No. 1 player Simona Halep of Romania was forced to retire from her second-round match at the Citi
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
ESPN
Defending champion, top-seeded Jessica Pegula upset at Citi Open
WASHINGTON -- Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville. Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the US Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who's ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.
Tennis-Raducanu wins marathon contest in sweltering Washington heat
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu said she was proud to have battled through one of her most physically demanding contests when she defeated Camila Osorio 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in sweltering conditions at the Citi Open in Washington D.C.
