Daily Mail

Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
The Spun

Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
NBA
The Associated Press

Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!

Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
The Spun

Brittney Griner 'Prepared' For The Worst: Sports World Reacts

Brittney Griner's trial in Russia is expected to come to an end later this week. According to a report from ESPN, the WNBA star is "prepared for the worst" when it comes to a verdict and sentencing. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport for allegedly having hash oil...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
WORLD
ESPN

Defending champion, top-seeded Jessica Pegula upset at Citi Open

WASHINGTON -- Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville. Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the US Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who's ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.
TENNIS

