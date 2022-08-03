Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO