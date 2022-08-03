ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Deputies investigating Lehigh Acres home construction thefts

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWoK7_0h3m10CB00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Thieves are targeting homes under construction throughout Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is currently investigating two incidents where pipes and copper were stolen from sites on 70th St W and 28th St W.

Philly, a supervisor at Adams Homes, said he sees it almost every day when he shows up to a job site. Currently, he is working on a home along 28th St W, on the same street thieves took pipes from on Tuesday.

“It’s super frustrating because my income depends on the movement of whatever project it might be,” said Philly.

Thieves can take thousands in seconds, and set contractors back by months.

“The entire schedule stops, and you have to start over again,” said Philly.

He believes homes under construction are easy targets because they are unoccupied, and often, unlocked.

“There’s no real way for me to lock this until I get actual doors,” said Philly. “So anybody can walk in at any time.”

Philly also said a lot of the items that get stolen can be used in any home.

“They all basically take the same things to build,” said Philly. “A garage door is universal, windows are universal, so if someone is building a house and they walk up and take whatever they want.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: August 5

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers

SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. Another arcade robbery and the crook is still on the loose, video shows them calmly walking out of the arcade with a bag full of cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Anxious 911 calls from Tuesday’s road rage shooting

The shooter’s still on the streets from a road rage shooting on Tuesday night, now gripping 911 calls from the victim vividly paint the scene. The victim said to dispatchers that he was being followed. The victim actually got behind the person he said was driving recklessly, where road rage became violence.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Home Construction#Windows#Property Crime#Adams Homes
Mysuncoast.com

Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

South Fort Myers man arrested, accused of making drugs in his apartment

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had a narcotics lab in his apartment. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Javier Vargas after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers received tips from concerned neighbors. The sheriff’s office says inside Vargas’ apartment on the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive in...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy