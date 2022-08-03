Deputies investigating Lehigh Acres home construction thefts

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Thieves are targeting homes under construction throughout Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is currently investigating two incidents where pipes and copper were stolen from sites on 70th St W and 28th St W.

Philly, a supervisor at Adams Homes, said he sees it almost every day when he shows up to a job site. Currently, he is working on a home along 28th St W, on the same street thieves took pipes from on Tuesday.

“It’s super frustrating because my income depends on the movement of whatever project it might be,” said Philly.

Thieves can take thousands in seconds, and set contractors back by months.

“The entire schedule stops, and you have to start over again,” said Philly.

He believes homes under construction are easy targets because they are unoccupied, and often, unlocked.

“There’s no real way for me to lock this until I get actual doors,” said Philly. “So anybody can walk in at any time.”

Philly also said a lot of the items that get stolen can be used in any home.

“They all basically take the same things to build,” said Philly. “A garage door is universal, windows are universal, so if someone is building a house and they walk up and take whatever they want.”