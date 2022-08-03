ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

19, 21-year-old Maryland sisters killed in New York vacation home fire

WUSA9
WUSA9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wusa9.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters killed in Noyack, NY house fire

BALTIMORE -- Two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said. Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother Alisa and father Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.Lewis woke up in his first-floor room to the noise of glass shattering and alerted the family to get out of the house. Both parents escaped. When they realized the children had not gotten out, Lewis attempted to re-enter the house but flames from a fire prevented him from doing so.Zachary escaped out of a second-story window, but 21-year-old Jillian and 19-year-old Lindsay were trapped inside. About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to the blaze.Fire personnel found the girls inside the home. They were then taken to SUNY Southampton Hospital, where they died from their injuries, police said.Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Illegal pet alligator surrendered in Suffolk County

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- An alligator kept as a pet in Suffolk County is about to get a new home.The gator, named Zachary, is 9 years old and 5 feet long.The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the alligator's owner surrendered Zachary because they could no longer care for him. The owner had purchased Zachary out of state and did not have a permit to own a gator in New York.Zachary will be transported to a licensed wildlife sanctuary.Authorities say alligators "do not make good pets, are a danger to the public, and are illegal to own without a permit."
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Accidents
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Vacation Homes#Suny#Accident#Hamptons#Suny Southampton Hospital
therealdeal.com

Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection

Details are beginning to emerge about the Hamptons rental property where two sisters were killed in a fire this week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but an official with the Town of Southampton said Wednesday that no valid rental permit was on file for the house in Noyack, Newsday reported.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Sisters Die in Vacation Rental Home Fire in Southampton

Two sisters died when a raging fire engulfed a Southampton home that their family had apparently been renting for a summer vacation, authorities say. The young women were staying at a home on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, with their parents -- Lewis Wiener, 60, and Alisa Wiener, 52 -- and 23-year-old brother, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Support Pours In For Family Of 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Mineola

Friends of a vibrant Long Island woman allegedly shot and killed in her luxury apartment building by her boyfriend have stepped up to help her family cover funeral expenses. Marivel Estevez, age 39, of Mineola, was killed by her 55-year-old boyfriend Mark E. Small, of Elmont, around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, in her apartment at the Allure of Mineola, said the Nassau County Police.
MINEOLA, NY
CBS New York

High school mourns 16-year-old after hit-and-run in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Charges are pending against a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a teenager riding a scooter in Yonkers. The 16-year-old died on Thursday morning.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with heartbroken members of the victim's close-knit community. They found comfort in each other's company on McClean Avenue to remember and mourn at the spot where 16-year-old CJ Hackett was struck while riding his electric scooter just after midnight Wednesday.The rising senior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains suffered head trauma and died Thursday morning. "It's all around one of the saddest things. I feel terrible for the kids...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)

NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
NEWBURGH, NY
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy