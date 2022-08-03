What will the Ducks look like under Dan Lanning?

Read on nbc16.com
Thurston's Cade Crist plays for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell U.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
Fire rating levels explained
As fire danger levels in Lane and South Cascade District are expected to increase to high on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to help you understand what these ratings mean. It's an adjective rating system, with five different color-coded levels to help people understand fire potential. Ranging from...
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
What measures are being taken to make downtown Eugene safe again?
Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead, says her boyfriend was...
Lane County Sheriff: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Territorial Highway
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy and Demming Rd. Tuesday night around 11:30 after receiving a report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a...
'I am not planning on resigning': Eugene city councilor faces recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — Friday is the deadline for Eugene Ward 7's councilor Claire Syrett to resign - and she says she won't. Lane County Elections confirmed Tuesday that petitions contained enough valid signatures to initiate a recall election against her. "I am not planning on resigning. I will be...
EWEB's Solar Incentive Program provides rebates for customers looking to go green
EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking to go green, EWEB's Solar Incentive Program is providing rebates for customers interested in installing solar panels for their homes. 98% of their $225,000 incentive budget has already been distributed to interested customers. And for those with qualifying systems, they can get up...
Eugene man and woman charged in 85 million dollar shoe selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany Mockerman...
Habitat for Humanity starts work on largest development to date
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Work started Thursday on a new set of homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in Springfield. The nonprofit started setting concrete today with the help of Knife River Construction. Habitat is building six tandem townhouses and plans to start putting up walls in a few...
