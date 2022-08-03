Donate to pets displaced by the McKinney Fire at Double-C World Class Pet Resort in Klamath Falls

Read on www.heraldandnews.com
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Aug. 6, 2022
A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.
Opening day of Klamath County Fair creates buzz
Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair. “I think this year Thursday was up because...
Yerkovich, Linda Fay
Lifelong Klamath Falls resident, Linda Yerkovich, 79, passed away at her home on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and DJ Kersten of Klamath Falls; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Collier of Klamath Falls and Kathy Marin of Mt. Shasta, Calif. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, George, in January of this year, daughter, Lori Yerkovich Ely and her parents, Grady and Geneva Pugh. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Haddeland, Vernon Milo
Vernon M. Haddeland, 89, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls with his wife Marlene at his side. Services will be announced at a later date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.
A climate of conflict: Assessment of Oregon Tech shows mixed results
When the Oregon Institute of Technology extended the contract of university President Dr. Nagi Naganathan in June to run through 2027, the news sparked ripples throughout the campus and the greater Klamath Falls community. On one hand, the Board of Trustees had sent a message of stability and solidarity in its leadership at a time when OIT continues to be recognized for its educational value.
Hughes, Spencer Michael
Spencer Michael Hughes was born 6/7/1990 and passed 7/29/2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6th at noon at Davenport's Chapel, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Or. Celebration of life immediately following a procession to Hughes Towing, 5645 Hwy. 97 N.
Arant, Vernie
Vernie George Arant, 92, former resident of Klamath Falls, died July 25, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, August 8, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memorial Park.
Klamath Falls Falcons fall in opening game of Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series
The Klamath Falls Falcons lost the opening game of the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series 14-4 to the Alabama Rawdogs on Saturday morning in Ephrata, Washington. Cam Brock went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and also scored three times for the Rawdogs, who broke a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brock's two-run homer capped the inning.
