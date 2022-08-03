Donate to pets displaced by the McKinney Fire at Double-C World Class Pet Resort in Klamath Falls

A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO