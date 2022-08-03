News 4's White House Correspondent speaks on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Read on www.wtvy.com
MSNBC
Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots
According to Rep. Adam Kinzinger, at the end of January 6, Trump encountered a White House employee on his way to the residence for the night where he did not mention the attack but rather how Vice President Pence had let him down. July 22, 2022.
Former Trump White House aide who met with January 6 panel attacks witnesses, lawmakers in profane and sexist rant
A former Trump White House aide who met with the January 6 committee earlier this week went on a profane and sexist rant on a livestream after his testimony, where he railed against the lawmakers and attacked other witnesses, according to audio posted to his Telegram.
Rep. McCarthy slams Biden White House over Pelosi's Taiwan trip: 'America should always speak with one voice'
The GOP Hates China So Much They Are Praising Nancy Pelosi
Little brings conservatives together more than hating on Nancy Pelosi. For years, the Democratic House speaker’s name has been like a foul oath in their mouths, as the epitome of a San Francisco liberal hell-bent on destroying “real America.”. Then she went to Taiwan. In a jarring twist,...
Fans set to boycott The View if ‘Trump Traitor Trash’ Alyssa Farah is hired
As fans await The View’s announcement of who will be the ABC talk show’s new co-host, some are threatening to boycott watching should Alyssa Farah Griffin be selected.
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Trump for months after he left White House: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered blockbuster testimony to the Jan. 6 committee this summer, worked for former President Donald Trump for over two months after he left the White House in 2020, according to a report.
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Bombshell report, dueling Pence speech disrupt Trump’s Washington return
WASHIINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates. ... Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and again falsely claims he won the 2020 presidential election. ... An anti-Greitens group spends big in Missouri Senate. ... A new poll shows Sen. Raphael Warnock up in Georgia Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp ahead in Georgia Governor (though both leads are within margin of error). ... And the DCCC gets backlash from Democratic lawmakers for meddling in Michigan-03. But first: On the very day Donald Trump made his first visit to Washington, D.C. since leaving the White House a year and a half ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Justice Department will hold everyone — and anyone — criminally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 accountable.
Trump rang White House support staffer talking to Jan. 6 committee: Report
Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a member of the White House support staff who was cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Trump contacted the unnamed staffer, whom he did not have regular communication with while at the White House, after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee earlier this month, sources told CNN.
Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…
Herschel Walker has secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, which opposes Raphael Warnock and defended violence against Haitian migrants. The post Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course… appeared first on NewsOne.
Pentagon announces new press secretary after Kirby departure to White House
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Thursday that Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder will be the Pentagon's new press secretary, following John Kirby's departure in May. "He brings a wealth of experience, including joint and deployed assignments that will serve him well as he informs the media of our activities around the world," Austin said in a statement.
White House security official was 'alarmed' by Trump's vow to march with rioters
A White House security official testifying under the cover of anonymity over fear for his safety told the House January 6 committee that there was a feeling of alarm when then President Trump told supporters he would march with them on the Capitol because it was clear the event was transforming from a peaceful rally to something else.
Trump’s 2024 Soft Launch
The idea of a Donald Trump–oriented think tank is inherently absurd. Whatever your views on the former president, there’s no question that wonkish attention to policy was never the point or the focus of his administration—which might explain the strangeness of his speech today at the America First Agenda Summit, where a blood-soaked philippic on crime became a cringey laugh-fest of transphobic jokes.
Justice Department sues Peter Navarro for Trump White House emails
The Justice Department on Wednesday sued former Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro in an effort to force him to turn over emails from his tenure in the White House. Navarro, who worked for the White House during the entirety of Trump’s presidency, had used “at least one non-official email account ... to send and receive messages constituting Presidential records,” the Justice Department said in a court filing. Attorneys also accused him of “wrongfully retaining them” in violation of federal record-keeping laws, as Navarro did not copy the messages into an official government account, nor did he respond to the National Archivist’s initial request for the emails.
Fox News
Border crisis goes to Washington, crime in the suburbs, and more from Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out George Soros for trying to destroy the U.S. justice system. Continue reading…. BORDER CRISIS GOES TO WASHINGTON – D.C. Mayor Bowser finally cares about border crisis as it hits home in nation's capital. Continue reading…. FAILING GRADE – San Diego...
Dan Bongino: US picked the ‘worst’ option sending Pelosi to Taiwan
After noting that the two leaders of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), are on different pages when it comes to relations with China, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino criticized the government for picking the "worst" foreign policy option by sending Pelosi to Taiwan, on "Fox & Friends" Saturday.
