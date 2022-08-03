ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

When Vin Scully beat Jackie Robinson in an ice-skating race

By John Banks
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IR6QA_0h3m0TQY00
Los Angeles Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at age 94 , was close to Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, a world-class athlete. But in the early 1950s, Scully beat the Dodgers icon in an impromptu ice-skating race in upstate New York.

During a Dodgers broadcast in 2012, Scully told the story.

"What happened was Rachel and Jackie and I were going up to a resort in the Catskill Mountains a long, long time ago. Being a kid from the East, I had ice skates. Jackie and Rachel said, 'Oh, you're going to go skating. ... They said, 'We'll go with you!'"

"'Oh, I said, that's great.' The only problem was Rachel was about seven months pregnant." But she put on ice skates, too.

Ever the competitor, Jackie Robinson — who spent much of his life in Southern California — challenged Scully to a race even though he had never ice skated. At the time, Scully laughed.

"I want to race you," Robinson said, according to Scully, "because that's how I am going to learn."

Robinson ran on the ice on his ankles, vainly attempting to beat the Dodgers' broadcaster.

What was equally memorable, Scully said, was watching the pregnant Rachel skate, "kind of mincing around."

"I had my heart in my throat." said Scully of the scene.

Added Scully: "They're aren't very many people who can say, 'Oh, sure, I raced Jackie Robinson — on ice."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday of complications from cancer. She was 45. She had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years. "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Former Laker Robert Horry gives honest opinion on Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal

Shareef O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and this comes with a lot of pressure to live up to the legendary status of his father's career. Coming into college, Shareef had a lot of hype around him. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 32 prospect in 2018, according to ESPN's Top 100 rankings. He initially signed with UCLA. Unfortunately, things would quickly go awry from there. Limited playing time, health concern leading to him undergoing open-heart surgery led O'Neal to transfer to his father's alma mater, LSU.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments

The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Vin Scully
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Ice Skates#Legendary Dodgers#Hall Of Famer
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA, WNBA stars react to Brittney Griner's prison sentence: 'Time for a trade with the devil'

Phoenix Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday in a Russian court outside Moscow after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling. The ruling came hours after it was reported that Russian prosecutors were seeking a 9.5-year sentence for the seven-time All-Star, this coming nearly six months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy