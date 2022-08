The Osage Café & Mercado opened on July 19 in its new location at 1035 Osage St. in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Osage Café & Mercado is a social enterprise that is a program of Denver Housing Authority’s Youth Employment Academy. YEA provides employment and skills training to underserved young adults to help them succeed in three core industry areas: culinary arts, customer service and the creative industries. Through YEA, the Osage Café provides a 40-hour culinary training program and upon completion of the training, eligibility for a paid work internship at the café.

