Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
CBS Baltimore

Mancini hits HR in first at-bat with Houston Astros

BALTIMORE -- Trey Mancini's last at-bat in Baltimore was a home run, and his first at bat on the Houston Astros was the same result.Only the circumstances were, well, very different.In Wednesday's Astros-Red Sox game, Mancini hit a high shot to left field with a man on in the bottom of the 2nd inning that landed 377 feet away, according to MLB Statcast, landing in a section of Minute Maid Park known as the Crawford Boxes.Under the new outfield dimensions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where the left-field wall was pushed back before the start of the season, Mancini's...
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

CBS Boston

Mancini homers, Astros beat Red Sox 6-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON  - Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston to back a sterling performance by Jose Urquidy, and the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday. Mancini, who was traded from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the offense with first baseman Yuli Gurriel struggling, grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his Astros debut Tuesday night. Things went much better in his first at-bat Wednesday, when he knocked a pitch from Rich Hill (4-5) into the seats in left field for a two-run shot that made it 4-0 with no outs in the second inning. Urquidy...
The Associated Press

Trey Mancini homers in first start with Astros since trade

HOUSTON (AP) — After a stressful week dealing with trade rumors, Jose Urquidy was relieved to remain with the Houston Astros as the deadline passed Tuesday. With that worry off his mind, Urquidy turned in his best start of the season Wednesday to help the Astros to a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. “I’m more calm right now,” Urquidy said. “I was like, ‘What’s going to happen with me? Where am I going to be?’ And now I feel more comfortable and I’m very grateful to stay on this team.” Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
FOX Sports

Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
