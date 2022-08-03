ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

U.S. Justice Department Charges Four In Breonna Taylor Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government has filed civil rights charges against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. She was a Black woman whose fatal shooting in Kentucky helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020. Most of the charges stem from the faulty drug warrant used to search her home. The charges include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice. Only one officer charged Thursday was on the scene the night of the killing. Taylor’s mother said she has waited years for police to be held accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts man on murder, rape charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday, including murder and rape. According to the Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine, James Peters, a convicted sex offender, has been charged with the murder and rape of Louisville mother Mary "Nikki" Solinger. His other charges include burglary and voyeurism.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

KSP arrest 3 in connection with Hart County murder

Kentucky State Police arrested three Hardin County men stemming from the murder of a man in the Hart County community of Magnolia over the weekend. Troopers at the Bowling Green Post say on Friday evening, July 29, just before 6 p.m., they were contacted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, requesting them to conduct a death investigation, after deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road in Magnolia, and found a man dead in a yard near the home.
HART COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
LACONIA, IN
wdrb.com

50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Firemen Called To Generator Fire

McDANIELS – Fire crews from McDaniels, Hardinsburg and Harned were called to 46 Sienna Circle near McDaniels for a fire near a wood area and campground around 6:30 pm Friday (8/5) evening. A generator caught fire near several campers and trailers. Firemen were able to extinguish the fire shortly upon their arrival. No injuries were reported.
MCDANIELS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro

An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested during drug trafficking bust

Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN

