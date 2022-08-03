Read on www.numberfire.com
Related
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell batting fourth for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will make his Padres debut at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bell for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
numberfire.com
Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
numberfire.com
Connor Joe in left field for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will take over in left field after Sam Hilliard was kept on the bench versus Arizona's lefty Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Joe to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, d'Arnaud is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project d'Arnaud for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle sitting for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wendle will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luke Williams starting at second base. Williams will bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Williams for 9.4...
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth starting Friday for Padres
San Diego Padres infeilder Jake Cronenworth is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Cronenworth for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers sitting for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Myers will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Bell starting at first base. Bell will bat fourth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Bell for...
Comments / 0