Hillsborough approves tenants Bill of Rights to help with skyrocketing rents

Read on www.fox13news.com
Related
cltampa.com
Landlords and City of Tampa staff talk council out of putting rent control on November ballot
After city council voted to declare a housing state of emergency and put rent control up for voters decide, landlords and city staff came to city hall today to talk council out of it. The effort worked, and council voted 4-2 against the first reading of an ordinance that could've...
St. Pete renters host emergency sleep in, demand rent solutions
St. Petersburg is one step closer to allowing voters to decide on rent control measures this November as the issue gets closer to going to the voters.
Another Florida City Moves Toward Rent Control Vote
St. Petersburg joins Tampa in working toward a rent control referendum
fox13news.com
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase
TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants
A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to give renters more time when rent goes up. "It is becoming incredibly difficult for people to find a place, and then ultimately we end up with families that are potentially homeless for a period of time,” Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners Chair Kimberly Overman said.
Tampa leaders ready to act on rent control despite likely legal fight
Though it could produce a legal battle, in a Thursday meeting, the Tampa City Council could advance a plan to declare a housing state of emergency and allow Nov. voters to approve rent control.
St. Petersburg Tenants Union stages overnight protest demanding rent control
Several residents are sleeping outside St. Petersburg City Hall Wednesday night, demanding that action is needed now to bring down the cost of rent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
How can renters be protected? Hillsborough, Pinellas take a closer look at tenants' rights
TAMPA, Fla. - Rent prices have been soaring, and commissioners in both Hillsborough County and Pinellas County are strengthening their ordinances to make sure landlords are playing by the rules and tenants are protected. Hillsborough County already has a tenants' bill of rights in place, however, on Wednesday, commissioners will...
fox13news.com
Tenant rights in Hillsborough, Pinellas
A tenants' bill of rights is on the table in Hillsborough County. Commissioners will consider making some changes designed to protect renters dealing with skyrocketing prices. A similar measure just passed in Pinellas County.
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
usf.edu
Castor’s new Tampa budget includes money for housing services; some say it's a 'slap in the face'
Mayor Jane Castor presented the city’s proposed budget for the next year to the Tampa City Council Thursday, but pushback from local activist groups was quick to follow. Castor said the City of Tampa has committed more than $100 million to housing-related services over the past three years. Last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andrew Warren Responds to Suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Says It's a "Political Stunt"
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
fox13news.com
Oasis Opportunities provides clothing, necessities for at-risk and low income Hillsborough students
TAMPA, Fla. - Oasis Opportunities is the premier provider of clothing in fundamental necessities for at risk and low income students in the Hillsborough County area. Oasis serves over 11,000 students per year with clothing, hygiene items and basic needs to prepare them for school. "About 58% of our kids...
fox13news.com
Now that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is suspended — what's next?
TAMPA, Fla. - After Gov. Ron DeSantis' explosive announcement to remove the Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew Warren, a local judge was tapped to replace him during his suspension and the Republican-controlled Florida Senate must decide whether to reinstate Warren. Ahead of Thursday's press conference in Tampa, there appeared to...
Bay News 9
Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
fox13news.com
Kevin Hendrick heads into first year as Pinellas superintendent
With Pinellas County students heading back to school next week, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said there was plenty on the district's to-do list. He discusses the new ALERT system for police response times and staffing shortages.
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
Comments / 0