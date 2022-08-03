ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough approves tenants Bill of Rights to help with skyrocketing rents

By Dan Matics
fox13news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase

TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Beach Beacon

Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants

A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to give renters more time when rent goes up. "It is becoming incredibly difficult for people to find a place, and then ultimately we end up with families that are potentially homeless for a period of time,” Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners Chair Kimberly Overman said.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Rents#Business Industry#Linus Business#Florida Rent
fox13news.com

Tenant rights in Hillsborough, Pinellas

A tenants' bill of rights is on the table in Hillsborough County. Commissioners will consider making some changes designed to protect renters dealing with skyrocketing prices. A similar measure just passed in Pinellas County.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws

A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy