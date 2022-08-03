ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Sun

Partial ban on outdoor burning to take effect in Kitsap County on Friday

By Nina Baker, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSyQ6_0h3lzYLW00

A phase one ban on outdoor burning will begin midnight on Friday, the Kitsap County Fire Marshal announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Burning permits will be suspended along with all outdoor burning with the exception of recreational fires in approved appliances and locations and on permitted state or federal campgrounds. Recreational burning includes small fires for cooking, religious or similar purposes and are less than 3 feet in diameter in fire pits, fireplaces or outdoor appliances.

“The elevated temperatures last week dried fuels to a seasonal level making the ban on larger outdoor fires necessary,” said David Lynam, Kitsap County Fire Marshal, in the press release.

Lynam does not expect to lift the ban until typical autumn weather brings rainfall to Kitsap County.

Those who light recreational fires are encouraged to always keep sufficient water on hand to douse the fire. Recreational campfires do not require a burn permit, and fires must be completely soaked to be considered extinguished and safe, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Fires should never be left unattended, even small recreational fires, since they may spread to surrounding areas, the press release stated.

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Central Kitsap Fire
thejoltnews.com

Lacey cautions Long Lake goers

Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
livingsnoqualmie.com

Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus

Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime

The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
NORTH BEND, WA
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal

Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
PORT ANGELES, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure

In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy