Partial ban on outdoor burning to take effect in Kitsap County on Friday

A phase one ban on outdoor burning will begin midnight on Friday, the Kitsap County Fire Marshal announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Burning permits will be suspended along with all outdoor burning with the exception of recreational fires in approved appliances and locations and on permitted state or federal campgrounds. Recreational burning includes small fires for cooking, religious or similar purposes and are less than 3 feet in diameter in fire pits, fireplaces or outdoor appliances.

“The elevated temperatures last week dried fuels to a seasonal level making the ban on larger outdoor fires necessary,” said David Lynam, Kitsap County Fire Marshal, in the press release.

Lynam does not expect to lift the ban until typical autumn weather brings rainfall to Kitsap County.

Those who light recreational fires are encouraged to always keep sufficient water on hand to douse the fire. Recreational campfires do not require a burn permit, and fires must be completely soaked to be considered extinguished and safe, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Fires should never be left unattended, even small recreational fires, since they may spread to surrounding areas, the press release stated.