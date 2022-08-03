ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Historic Dermon Building renovation includes apartments, outdoor pool, dog park

By Neil Strebig
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGvgc_0h3lzRAR00

The historic Dermon Building Downtown is poised for a $17.1 million makeover.

Developers Nick and Sam Patel have filed a 12-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) application with the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission, for the redevelopment of the 97-year-old building.

The 10-story, 90,000-square-foot building at 46 B.B. King Blvd. will be renovated into 103 residential units with 2,000 square feet of flexible, mixed-use space on the ground floor, according to the PILOT application.

The renovations will also include an outdoor pool area for residents and a dog park.

Dermon Building residential unit breakdown

  • 45 studio apartments
  • 58 one-bedroom apartments
  • Average apartment size of 651 square feet

The Patels’ company, Dermon Capital Group, bought the Dermon Building in January 2016 for $1.5 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The company also owns the adjacent parking lots along Court Avenue.

The developers plan to use those adjacent lots for parking and are working on a potential agreement with the Hotel Indigo owners for use of the hotel’s parking garage.

Construction is expected to cost $17,108,112.

Pending the necessary permit approvals and financing, the developers plan to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023.

Construction is estimated to finish in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the PILOT application.

Sam Patel’s Cordova-based company, Hospitality Builders of America Inc., is the general contractor for the project. Memphis-based Shapiro and Co. Architects is the architect for the development.

The PILOT application is on Center City Revenue Finance Corp.'s agenda for its Tuesday, Aug. 9, meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Real Estate
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.    Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
WREG

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Teen arrested after woman fatally shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been arrested after a woman was killed during a shootout in Frayser. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Whitney Avenue near Overton Crossing Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting inside of a gray Honda Civic. She was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy